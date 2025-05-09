Has the UFC self destructed?

MetaIIica
Apr 14, 2019
611
1,764
Every single star fighter the UFC has been complaining about pay, many fighters have left, many have been sitting on the bench for years, it just seems as if there’s not enough new big stars to replace the guys like Conor mcgregor, and all of the UFCs golden chickens keep losing to wrestlers!
I’m a big UFC fan but I don’t like the direction the UFC has been going, when you have guys like Pereira saying they want to retire because the UFC is blue balling them.
