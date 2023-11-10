Honestly, this terrible shit couldn't have come at a worse time. We have already been destroying eachother after donald trump's presidency and covid, and this conflict is like a really shitty cherrie on top of those things. All the innocents dying on both sides is downright terrible, obviously



I don't even know whos trying to deceive me more, Israel or Hamas. I have completely stopped paying attention because I can't tell what is true anymore. And my position has changed because of this.



And worse, people are fighting at my work, in my family, and online of course



Has this conflict broken up people in your life? Does this make you sad? I just want to appeal to your human side. Is there an off ramp where we can regain some sanity here, or are we just fucked basically after the last 5-8 years?



*I'm not blaming everything on trump, I'm just stating the downward sprial started in either 2016, or 1999