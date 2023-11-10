Opinion Has the Israel/Palestine conflict divided people in your life?

Has this conflict further divided people in your life?

Honestly, this terrible shit couldn't have come at a worse time. We have already been destroying eachother after donald trump's presidency and covid, and this conflict is like a really shitty cherrie on top of those things. All the innocents dying on both sides is downright terrible, obviously

I don't even know whos trying to deceive me more, Israel or Hamas. I have completely stopped paying attention because I can't tell what is true anymore. And my position has changed because of this.

And worse, people are fighting at my work, in my family, and online of course

Has this conflict broken up people in your life? Does this make you sad? I just want to appeal to your human side. Is there an off ramp where we can regain some sanity here, or are we just fucked basically after the last 5-8 years?

*I'm not blaming everything on trump, I'm just stating the downward sprial started in either 2016, or 1999
 
luckily i dont live in a big city or near a university, as it seems those places are the most divided. Here in my little corner of the mountains most people are christian and support israel, or they are hillbillies who dont give a fuck about israel but definitely arent muslim terrorist sympathizers.

My wife is Ethiopian-Israeli, so anyone who is anti-israel probably wouldnt want to hang out with us anyway. However it is alarming to see the rest of the world so divided. I am glad to be tucked away in the middle of nowhere.

Shit is just going to get worse, buckle up..
 
People don’t really talk about it IRL in my experience. Either out of wanting to avoid conflict or for not really significantly caring about it (my case.) Social media on the other hand, people act like geopolitical experts about it.
 
Not at all.
 
People are too afraid to take a stand and hides in the comfort of "it's complicated."

It's not.

1736084326.jpg
 
Division is the point. It's not an accident or a coincidence. To answer your question, people seem to care a lot less about this than some of those other ones. If you bring up Trump or Jordan Peterson in a conversation, buckle your helmet, but nobody is that hot under the collar about Hamas and Israel in my observations.

There have been some hate crimes in the wake of it, which they're certain to use as an excuse to increase censorship on social media. In Canada our constitution is basically toilet paper, so they can mess with freedom of speech on a legal level as well -- ban whatever they want, including things that aren't hate. They just need an excuse to pull the trigger, can't have the sleepy NPCs realize their government is evil.
 
No. Many don't even know it's happening. Those who do, don't care. It's all about Ukraine.
 
Like a lot of people, no one I know knows or cares enough to have a conflict about it. "See what's going on in Israel? Bummer, man." That's about the only type of comment I hear.

Why '99? I think the mid-90s is a point of an increase in political division, with Gingrich, Fox News, the militia movement (formed after Ruby Ridge and Waco). Trump definitely contributed a lot also, though.
 
I voted No.

Cause no one I know follows international news or are concerned about the Israel/Palestine conflict. For those folks who have concerns (concerns in general) it is about everyday life issues : economy, jobs, family problems, finances, medical issues, career etc..

I also live in the suburbs in middle America, not in a big city, so that may be a factor?? I
 
agreed on both fronts here. the OKC bombing, Ruby ridge, Waco was a turning point or "wake up call" for many of my friends/colleagues.

no other "political" event even rivaled those, (not even 9/11) until COVID. COVID caused a great deal of division in my circles.
 
Two comments along those lines. I live near a big city and know people in that city, and no, same thing.
 
Nobody has time to really care about anything outside of our debt and how we are gonna cover it.
 
This.

Here in Peru, other than a few politicians of Palestinian descent, nobody particularly cares.

I personally attribute this to two factors:
  1. It really doesn’t have an effect either way on our internal or international politics. Both the Jewish and Arab communities in Peru are absurdly tiny relative to the total population (around 3,000 for the Jewish-Peruvian community and something like 12,000 Arab-Peruvians I’ve seen estimated, in a country of 30 million).
  2. The Israel/Palestine conflict has been a constant of life since before my parents were born and I’m 41. There’s hardly anyone alive for whom death and atrocities in that region aren’t a fact of life.
 
Everyone in my life believes that killing civilians is wrong, so no. I don't know any Hamas supporters. And I don't know anyone who supports Israel killing Palestinians. It's only on the internet I see the extreme, militant takes. I guess I'm lucky.
 
