Shifting allegiances​

- Stupid news. Interromping my porn!

- I told you guys. Shaving you balls, make them feel more cold!

“Your leaders will not pay the price for the war alone, you will pay the higher price.” Unless the airstrikes in Syria stop and America pulls out of the Middle East, al Qaeda “will transfer the battle to your very homes.”

Syria Conquest Front

A perilous transition​

- You know what? I am tired of this war. Syrian girls are hot, you jerk americans steal our girls, i am left with goats!

Syrian pro-democracy moderates can’t shake off their memories of when al-Golani first rose to prominence in chaotic war-torn northern Syria, where he’d been dispatched to set up Jabhat al-Nusra, a Syrian branch of al Qaeda.His group initially maintained an alliance with al-Baghdadi’s IS and sought to resolve disputes through mediation. But al-Golani increasingly moved away from the ideology of transnational jihad and began framing his struggle more as an Islamist nationalist one. In a press interview in 2014, he told a reporter he wanted to see Syria governed under Islamic law and emphasized there would be little space for the country’s Alawite, Shiite, Druze and Christian minorities.In the meantime, al-Nusra and IS began to clash as they each vied for supremacy, with both factions conducting retaliatory assassinations. Among the fractured allegiances and micro conflicts created by Syria’s brutal civil war, many rebel groups opposed to both IS and the Assad regime started to consider al-Nusra something of a moderate force.For these rebel factions, al-Nusra’s jihadist ideology was secondary to the fight against Assad, and al-Golani positioned his disciplined and militarily effective group as a necessary ally for them.Of course, none of that made it into the al-Nusra’s angry rhetoric toward the West. In a 2014 statement, al-Golani warned American and European civilians:In 2016, al-Golani then cut ties with al Qaeda and renamed his group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham — the. The fact that al Qaeda accepted this severing of ties without condemning him raised the suspicions of some that al-Golani had convinced jihadist superiors that a stealthier, gradualist strategy might be more suited to Syria. Others, meanwhile, see his extrication as testimony to his smart political skills.Either way, al-Golani was increasingly able to assert control over fragmented militant groups and consolidate his power in Idlib, rebranding once more and calling his faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — the Organization for Liberating Syria. In the Idlib rebel enclave he ruled over, the group started to soften its attitudes toward the Christian and Druze minorities. Upon seizing Aleppo, al-Golani promised Christians they would be safe, and the city’s churches were able to function unmolested.But the question of whether al-Golani and HTS have truly left behind their extremist roots still remains.“There are, of course, acute risks,” said Julien Barnes-Dacey of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “For Europeans, the dramatic transformation has provoked welcome shock but also deep uncertainty. Concerns are already emerging about what comes next, with fears regarding the Islamist nature of the HTS and the prospect of new chaos, violence and fragmentation amid a possible contested transition,” he added.But Barnes-Dacey sees the glass as half full. “HTS is perhaps the clearest example” of Syrians internalizing the awful costs of war, he said. “It has moderated its ideological position, broken with al Qaeda and committed to an inclusive process that protects the rights of all Syrians, as demonstrated by initial reassuring outreach to the country’s minorities.”But others are more cautious. They fear HTS has just undergone a cosmetic makeover, swapping clothes but not changing what they cloak — namely, a militant Islamist heart. Said former U.S. diplomat Alberto Fernandez, trusting al-Golani and HTS is “very much like Oscar Wilde’s famous quip about second marriages [as] ‘the triumph of hope over experience.’”