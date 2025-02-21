  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Has Steven Seagal entered peace talks yet in Ukraine?

Intermission

Intermission

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,412
Reaction score
858

We need Nico.

Steven Seagal has been selected as a “special representative” on US-Russian humanitarian ties, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement on its official Facebook page Saturday.

According to the statement, the action star’s role will be to promote US-Russia relations “in the humanitarian sphere,” adding that the role will include collaboration “in the sphere of culture, public and youth exchanges.”
 
Nah, he's too busy making money laundering movies of himself acting in a chair.
 
We sent Rodman to North Korea,
and now Sensei Seagal to Russia.

We really don't send our best for important issues.

1740172434551.png
 
We sure live in a fucked up world.

Tell someone in the 90s that Donald Trump will be president and Steven Seagal godwill ambassador to Russia...
 
As soon as Ukraine hands over Ritchie

out-for-justice-steven-seagal.gif
 
Since the North Koreans are there we should send Rodman as well..

Rodman and Seagal bringing Peace to Europe!!
 
