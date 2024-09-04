Pros and Cons of Social Media | Lifespan Consider learning about the pros and cons of social media before logging in to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. from our experts here.

Pros: Why is social media good?​

staying connected with family and friends worldwide via email, text, FaceTime, etc.

quick access to information and research

banking and bill pay at our fingertips

online learning, job skills, content discovery (YouTube)

involvement in civic engagement (fundraising, social awareness, provides a voice)

great marketing tools

opportunities for remote employment

Cons: Why is social media bad?​

Online vs Reality. Social media itself is not the problem. It is the way people use it in place of actual communication and in-person socializing. “Friends” on social media may not actually be friends, and may even be strangers.

Social Media is addicting. When you're playing a game or accomplishing a task, you seek to do it as well as you can. Once you succeed, your brain will give you a dose of dopamine and other happiness hormones, making you happy. The same mechanism functions when you post a picture to Instagram or Facebook. Once you see all the notifications for likes and positive comments popping up on your screen, you'll subconsciously register it as a reward. But that's not all, social media is full of mood-modifying experiences.

FOMO has become a common theme, and often leads to continual checking of social media sites. The idea that you might miss out on something if you're not online can affect your mental health. Self-image issues. Social media sites provide tools that allow people to earn others' approval for their appearance and the possibility to compare themselves to others. It can be associated with body image concerns. The "selfieholics" and people who spend most of their time posting and scrolling are the ones most vulnerable to this. In fact, most college girls who use Facebook at least five times a day are likely to link their self-worth to their looks. That doesn't mean that the main problem is social media; it only provides a medium for it, which further elevates the problem. It also promotes the same sort of behavior to others.

Social media and technology offer us greater convenience and connectivity:Social media can be a good thing, but if teens ever feel uncomfortable about something they see or read on social, they should trust their own feelings and talk to someone – a parent, a teacher, or another trusted adult. Bullying, threats and cruelty on social media are all signs that the person doing those things needs help.Along with the good comes the bad. With all of its benefits, the nature of social media presents a range of potential issues.