Has RDR been subtle competitive talking Chimaev for the last week and is he setting himself up for a fight

octagonation

Purple Belt
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,696
Reaction score
2,599
competitive talking his way into Chimaev.. Competitive talking is just something I invented right now and it means below trash talking but just feeling like you can beat someone or better..

I think he would be good match-up for Chimaev he is tall and lanky for Chimaev to grab and take him to his corner and do some business there while talking to his coaches.

I am not entirerly sure if RDR will get past Whittaker but if he does, I have no doubt Chimaev is gonna smash that dude worse then Anatoly Malykhin did.
 
If Shit Talk MMAth is a valid metric, RDR would dominate Khamzat and beat him in under a minute

 
Were you one of those Russian reporters asking RDR and Whittaker the most irrelevant questions on this weeks media day?
 
