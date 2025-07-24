Has RDR been subtle competitive talking Chimaev for the last week and is he setting himself up for a fight

octagonation
competitive talking his way into Chimaev.. Competitive talking is just something I invented right now and it means below trash talking but just feeling like you can beat someone or better..
I think he would be good match-up for Chimaev he is tall and lanky for Chimaev to grab and take him to his corner and do some business there while talking to his coaches.
I am not entirerly sure if RDR will get past Whittaker but if he does, I have no doubt Chimaev is gonna smash that dude worse then Anatoly Malykhin did.
