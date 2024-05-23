Has Ortega lost his granite chin?

Shay Brennan
He got dropped by a punch from Yair who isn't known for punching power.
His toughness is still there though as he recovered and got the submission victory
This was surprising because he ate a lot of Yair's punches in the first fight.
Max and Volk hit harder than Yair and they weren't able to drop Ortega in their fights.
