Has Ortega lost his granite chin?

He got dropped by a punch from Yair who isn't known for punching power.

His toughness is still there though as he recovered and got the submission victory

This was surprising because he ate a lot of Yair's punches in the first fight.
Max and Volk hit harder than Yair and they weren't able to drop Ortega in their fights.
 
Max and Volk aren't exactly power punchers themselves I wouldn't make too much of it but looking at the amount of headshots guy has taken it most likely has deteriorated
 
Ortega posts always remind me of that awkward backstage shirtless "apology" for getting injured during his first fight with Yair. Looks like he's trying to size up Rodriguez sister while his (ex) chick gets all jelly and pulls him away🤣
 
Yairs technique is so fast and precise though. its very unorthodox, but he lands ALOT of crisp punches and kicks. I f'n love watching him fight! his kicks are crazy are insanely fast
 
Him being barely able to walk because of his twisted ankle in that round was a factor to the knockdown
 
he takes years between fights, so his chin recovers. smart chad.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Ortega posts always remind me of that awkward backstage shirtless "apology" for getting injured during his first fight with Yair. Looks like he's trying to size up Rodriguez sister while his (ex) chick gets all jelly and pulls him away🤣
Click to expand...


lol that was weird, what kind of delusion is that.. say he's sorry? they're probably over the moon about the win, don't give a shit how it went down
 
