Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)

The #9 guy beat the #4 guy, the #8 guy beat the #2 guy, and someone who wasn't even ranked took the championship.
These were the rankings before the event:
Champ: JDM
#1 Belal
#2 Brady
#3 Shavkat
#4 Leon
#5 Kamaru
#6 Garry
#7 Buckley
#8 Morales
#9 Prates
#10 Bonfim
What are the rankings going to look like on Monday? Do Morales and Prates deserve to be vaulted into the top 5, displacing everyone above them?
EDIT: and Garry might displace Belal next week. WW is getting crazy.
EDIT 2: Garry displaced Belal this weekend. WW is crazy. There are a ton of great fights to be made here and I hope we see them.
These are the rankings right now:
Champ: Islam
1. JDM
2. Belal
3. Morales
4. Shavkat
5. Garry
6. Prates
7. Brady
8. Usman
9. Edward
10. Buckley
Brady fell from #2 to #7 in a single week, basically swapping with Morales. These are ruthless times.
