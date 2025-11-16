Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)

don't ask

don't ask

The #9 guy beat the #4 guy, the #8 guy beat the #2 guy, and someone who wasn't even ranked took the championship.

These were the rankings before the event:

Champ: JDM
#1 Belal
#2 Brady
#3 Shavkat
#4 Leon
#5 Kamaru
#6 Garry
#7 Buckley
#8 Morales
#9 Prates
#10 Bonfim

What are the rankings going to look like on Monday? Do Morales and Prates deserve to be vaulted into the top 5, displacing everyone above them?

EDIT: and Garry might displace Belal next week. WW is getting crazy.

EDIT 2: Garry displaced Belal this weekend. WW is crazy. There are a ton of great fights to be made here and I hope we see them.

These are the rankings right now:

Champ: Islam
1. JDM
2. Belal
3. Morales
4. Shavkat
5. Garry
6. Prates
7. Brady
8. Usman
9. Edward
10. Buckley

Brady fell from #2 to #7 in a single week, basically swapping with Morales. These are ruthless times.
 
There are repercussions to old washed fighters rank squatting while killers circle the drain..

Remember the UFC BADLY wants you to believe Kamaru Usman is the next challenger.

You got a group of late 30s fighters

And a group of mid 20s killers

The longer group A ducks group B. . The more vicious the beatings are gonna be when they run out of hiding spots.

I'm here for it.
These hungry new kids need to stack bodies and claim their time.
 
jeff7b9 said:
There are repercussions to old washed fighter rank squatting while killers circle the drain..

Remember the UFC BADLY wants you to believe Kamaru Usman is the next challenger.

You got a group of late 30s fighters

And a group of mid 20s killers

The longer group A ducks group B. . The more vicious the beatings are gonna be when they run out of hiding spots.

I'm here for. These hungry new kids need to stack bodies amd claim their time.
Usman ?

jeff-goldblum.gif
 
jeff7b9 said:
The longer group A ducks group B. . The more vicious the beatings are gonna be when they run out of hiding spots.

I'm here for it.
These hungry new kids need to stack bodies and claim their time.
I think this is exactly how it's going to go lol. Welterweight is turning into an absolute shark tank of a division.
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Champ - Islam
1. Belal
2. Shavkat
3. Morales
4. JDM
5. Prates
6. Brady
7. Garry
8. Leon
9. Usman
10. Buckley

... or something along those lines
This looks pretty reasonable. I'd feel bad for Buckley and Garry getting bumped down without losing, but something's got to give with a shake-up like this.

I just realized: next week, Garry might displace Belal, making this question even more messed up. I'm going to add this to my OP.
 
The rankings should be as followed

1. Jack Della Maddalena
2. Michael Morales
3. Belal Muhammad
4. Ian Garry
5. Carlos Prates
6. Shavkat Rakhmonov
7.Sean Brady
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman (fuck you thinking you're getting a title shot lmao)
10. Joaquin Buckley
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Champ - Islam
1. Belal
2. Shavkat
3. Morales
4. JDM
5. Prates
6. Brady
7. Garry
8. Leon
9. Usman
10. Buckley

... or something along those lines
Thats far too accurate and reasonable.

UFC rarely sends a champ down to 4 after losing the belt and JDM beat Belal.

And the UFC staff has definitely got someone chirping in their ear to sell Usman as next. It was beyond ridiculous the extent to which they were talking him up as though he is anything but a free title defense or a semi warm body.
 
I really don't understand these WW matchups lately. Why did they have to do Brady vs Morales when they've been trying to make Brady vs Garry for the past year. Now everything Brady has worked for is derailed. Why did Leon coming off 2 losses have to fight Prates now? What does Belal get out of beating Garry?

The match-ups should have been:
Morales vs Prates
Brady vs Garry
Leon vs some bum (tune up fight)
Belal vs Usman

The matchmakers just can't seem to get anything done that makes sense. Also, JDM having the title to begin with was just ridiculous.
 
jeff7b9 said:
The whole UFC knob gobbling talking head crew was glazing him up as the next sacrificial lamb for Islam last night.
Suppose they do give Usman the title shot and he looks every bit the sacrificial lamb en route to a 5 round drubbing. Would the UFC consider booking Islam vs. Khamzat for the MW belt? That would certainly be an unprecedented development.
 
AmbassadorFright said:
The rankings should be as followed

1. Jack Della Maddalena
2. Michael Morales
3. Belal Muhammad
4. Ian Garry
5. Carlos Prates
6. Shavkat Rakhmonov
7.Sean Brady
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman (fuck you thinking you're getting a title shot lmao)
10. Joaquin Buckley
I wouldn't complain if Shavkat gets bumped down and has to fight his way up again. It sucks, but he's sitting out in a very competitive time.
 
TITS said:
I really don't understand these WW matchups lately. Why did they have to do Brady vs Morales when they've been trying to make Brady vs Garry for the past year. Now everything Brady has worked for is derailed. Why did Leon coming off 2 losses have to fight Prates now? What does Belal get out of beating Garry?

The match-ups should have been:
Morales vs Prates
Brady vs Garry
Leon vs some bum (tune up fight)
Belal vs Usman

The matchmakers just can't seem to get anything done that makes sense. Also, JDM having the title to begin with was just ridiculous.
This is the absolute truth. The UFC's matchmaking has always been questionable, but you could at least see the intent. I have no idea what they're trying to accomplish now. They may not even be trying to accomplish anything right now: they're just making fights to fill quota.
 
UFC needs to release Edwards, Covington, Burns and Rodriguez.
The rest of the ranked fighters are really, really good.
WW is becoming my favorite division.
 
Private Whatley said:
Suppose they do give Usman the title shot and he looks every bit the sacrificial lamb en route to a 5 round drubbing. Would the UFC consider booking Islam vs. Khamzat for the MW belt? That would certainly be an unprecedented development.
It's been a long time since a LW champ came up and took the WW belt. It would be wild for him to take the MW belt, too. (That would almost make the matchmaking easier if Islam just holds the belt briefly as he passes through, letting everyone else fight for the vacated title.)

I'm well tired of division-hopping, though. I'd like to see champs clean out their divisions again.
 
I don't think there will be many surprises to the changes. Sometimes, with jumps these bigs, it's not just the winner jumping up but the loser goes down a few spots too, but here? Brady can't go much lower than Leon, who he had just beat, and Leon might (but probably shouldn't) drop under Usman. So this week, we'll end up with something like:


Champ: Islam
#1 JDM
#2 Belal
#3 Morales
#4 Brady
#5 Shavkat
#6 Prates
#7 Leon
#8 Kamaru
#9 Garry
#10 Buckley
#11 Bonfim
 
don't ask said:
This is the absolute truth. The UFC's matchmaking has always been questionable, but you could at least see the intent. I have no idea what they're trying to accomplish now. They may not even be trying to accomplish anything right now: they're just making fights to fill quota.
They should have at least forced Usman to fight Belal, there's legitimate beef there. "You beat Belal you fight for the title next, otherwise we bump you out of the top 10." Instead Dana is ballwashing Usman to legitimize him fighting for the title next.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I don't think there will be many surpasses to the changes. Sometimes, with jumps these bigs, it's not just the winner jumping up but the loser goes down a few spots too, but here? Brady can't go much lower than Leon, who he had just beat, and Leon might (but probably shouldn't) drop under Usman. So this week, we'll end up with something like:


Champ: Islam
#1 JDM
#2 Belal
#3 Morales
#4 Brady
#5 Shavkat
#6 Prates
#7 Leon
#8 Kamaru
#9 Garry
#10 Buckley
#11 Bonfim
The one thing everyone's proposed rankings have in common is Garry better beat Belal next weekend or he's never climbing the division. And that's not even unreasonable, given how competitive this division is.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I don't think there will be many surpasses to the changes. Sometimes, with jumps these bigs, it's not just the winner jumping up but the loser goes down a few spots too, but here? Brady can't go much lower than Leon, who he had just beat, and Leon might (but probably shouldn't) drop under Usman. So this week, we'll end up with something like:


Champ: Islam
#1 JDM
#2 Belal
#3 Morales
#4 Brady
#5 Shavkat
#6 Prates
#7 Leon
#8 Kamaru
#9 Garry
#10 Buckley
#11 Bonfim
Shavkat should be bumped way down.
 
AmbassadorFright said:
The rankings should be as followed

1. Jack Della Maddalena
2. Michael Morales
3. Belal Muhammad
4. Ian Garry
5. Carlos Prates
6. Shavkat Rakhmonov
7.Sean Brady
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman (fuck you thinking you're getting a title shot lmao)
10. Joaquin Buckley
This

Also, I can't believe Colby is still ranked #11 with zero wins vs current ranked fighters, and with the last win in 2022.
 
