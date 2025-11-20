Has Leon Edwards said anything after his loss?

FlyAmericanEagle

FlyAmericanEagle

Suredawgger of the year
Banned
Joined
Nov 15, 2025
Messages
789
Reaction score
2,259
He got KO'd in a very embarrassing fashion with a smile on his face.

Headshot DEAD.

I think it's one of the most embarrassing KO's in UFC history personally. Knocked him silly, gay if you will.

images

Carlos-Prates-UFC-322-Leon-Edwards-KO-UFC.jpg

i3flvbjn3m1g1.jpeg


That must have hurt little Leon's pride.
 
Last edited:
he will probably retire.

at this point he is a rda... at best he will main event fight nights.

ideally they feed either leon, colby or usman to shavkat so shavkat can get some momentum going.

might be the best fight for leon to take.

he is ranked number 9 now. none of the guys below him make sense. he might be a good fight for buckley to get buckley going again.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
he will probably retire.

at this point he is a rda... at best he will main event fight nights.

ideally they feed either leon, colby or usman to shavkat so shavkat can get some momentum going.

might be the best fight for leon to take.

he is ranked number 9 now. none of the guys below him make sense. he might be a good fight for buckley to get buckley going again.
Click to expand...

As someone who has never really liked Leon (I do respect his skills) I'm fine with him sticking around if he wants to take a run at Tony's streak.

He has done a speed run of ways to lose.

Pillar to post dominant UD
Sub
KO1

What's next?

Tap to strikes maybe.
DQ ?
 
If he wants to continue to fight he needs a step down in competition, he is not a top guy anymore. Leon likely ends up as gate keeper now for guys trying to break into the top 10.
 
Has Leon ever said anything about anything besides headshotdead!

Without looking it up I mean, lol like what has he ever said that stuck with you?
 
CatchtheseHands said:
If he wants to continue to fight he needs a step down in competition, he is not a top guy anymore. Leon likely ends up as gate keeper now for guys trying to break into the top 10.
Click to expand...
Feed him to Mike Mallot on the next fight night in Canada, poor Mike lost his ranking now that Islam is a ww.
Prates is right Leon has no heart anymore and it's fair he beat the two greatest welterweights of all-time and started just collecting cheques.
 
i think he has what it takes to be a champ again

in shark fights, misfits mma, king of the cage, Eagle FC, Jungle Fight, Yamma Pit fighting, Gamebred MMA, Legacy FC, etc
 
Last edited:
It's the first time hes been flatline KO'ed in his career, so he's probably taking time to himself away from social media and all the HEADSHOT DEAD shit talking coming back at him lol. He could be taking it hard, especially with the ridiculous post KO smile 😂

I've been thinking about it more, and I wonder if he was smiling because he was still awake enough that when he landed, he tried to do the 'ol smile and be like, "oh that didn't hurt me come down here", but it just made it look so hilarious
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
He got KO'd in a very embarrassing fashion with a smile on his face.

Headshot DEAD.

I think it's one of the most embarrassing KO's in UFC history personally. Knocked him silly, gay if you will.

images

Carlos-Prates-UFC-322-Leon-Edwards-KO-UFC.jpg

i3flvbjn3m1g1.jpeg


That must have hurt little Leon's pride.
Click to expand...

It's just the white part of the gum shield
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
He got KO'd in a very embarrassing fashion with a smile on his face.

Headshot DEAD.

I think it's one of the most embarrassing KO's in UFC history personally. Knocked him silly, gay if you will.

images

Carlos-Prates-UFC-322-Leon-Edwards-KO-UFC.jpg

i3flvbjn3m1g1.jpeg


That must have hurt little Leon's pride.
Click to expand...

Embarassing KO ? I'm not even a Leon fan but I'm always astounished to see keyboard warriors making fun of fighters who lose in the cage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Kamaru Usman Recalls Regaining Awareness After KO Loss Against Leon Edwards
2
Replies
34
Views
923
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,023
Messages
58,477,204
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top