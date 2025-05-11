Has Jessica Andrade gotten worse or has her competition gotten better?

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
There was once a time when she was one of the scariest women in WMMA. But now it seems like she gets her butt kicked and left and right. She is only 33 so she should still be in her prime. So what do y’all think is going on?
Personally, I’ve always thought Jessica sucked poor technique, but had awesome power and relied on that power to overwhelm less physical opponents. And I think the level of a WMA has increased and she can no longer hang with the top girls.
