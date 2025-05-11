Has Jessica Andrade gotten word or has her competition gotten better?

There was once a time when she was one of the scariest women in WMMA. But now it seems like she gets her butt kicked and left and right. She is only 33 so she should still be in her prime. So what do y’all think is going on?


Personally, I’ve always thought Jessica sucked poor technique, but had awesome power and relied on that power to overwhelm less physical opponents. And I think the level of a WMA has increased and she can no longer hang with the top girls.
 
I mean she is definiltey declining, AND getting figured out.
 
She was always just a hook machine with a lot of power to make up for her lack of clean technique.
Now she's become a gatekeeper of sort, kinda like Magny or RDA at WW.
 
Worse, got figured out, wear, age isnt exactly it as she is young, younger than her opponent but her striking and overall game has regressed a lot.
 
She peaked, and she is cresting. If not for a very fortune match-up against the strawberry nosed Dern, she'd clearly be on the outs. This was a brutal mismatch on paper.
 
She's been in the ufc forever and it's hard to imagine a wmma fighter fall as hard as she has.
 
It doesn’t help that in this fight, she did none of what made her successful in the past.

I mean, it seems to me she’s at her best when she’s coming in like a wrecking ball. First of all what did she expect would happen if she just stood at a range where she can’t reach Jasmine and Jasmine could reach her? Sure in the end, she just got raggdolled and submitted, but maybe if she came out more aggressive it would have gone differently, I mean, I don’t see how it could have gone any worse than it did, she literally didn’t land a single strike other than a couple of half ass leg kicks.
 
Didn't she retire at some point, or am i thinking of some other failed Brazillian?
 
She’s phasing out and women fighters who are entering the UFC in modern are better and get better quicker as they progress in the UFC. I thought Andrade was going to win, but Jasmine surprised me on this one.
 
1. The level of wmma has NOT increased. The evolution of wmma has completely stalled (or regessed).
2. Andrade has been a pro for 14 years and has 40 fights. Her best years have clearly come and gone.
 
She has a LOT of miles on her body. In 3 different divisions. But she’ll fight anybody, anywhere.

Besides the mileage, she got her heart broken. Her ex stole from her. And possibly another person (a mgr? The article wasn’t really clear).

So she just started fighting every few months, and even short notice trying to rebuild her nest egg. Imo, her heart just isn’t in it anymore. And it’s understandable, to me.

She is the female epitome of the JBG. And will always be one be of my all-time wmma favs. Nothing but respect.

War Andrade.
 
She shows almost none of the strength and explosiveness she used to rely on to overcome her small frame and lack of technique. She has no business fighting anywhere but 115 now.

Her head doesn't really seem to be in it anymore. Even if it was, when her main motivation is just collecting a check as often as possible, her training has to be suffering too.
 
