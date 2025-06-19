Has it ever crossed your mind that you might be siding with bad people online?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,311
- Reaction score
- 2,268
Maybe this is a boring topic but lets try it.
You dont know who people are online but we pretend and assume they are regular folks. Does it ever cross you mind that they might not be? That you might be liking a serial killer, philes post?
I have been very conservative for this very reason. Loosened up a bit over time.
Does it bother you guys that you dont know who you side with and sometimes even have online friendships with?
