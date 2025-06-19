Has it ever crossed your mind that you might be siding with bad people online?

Maybe this is a boring topic but lets try it.

You dont know who people are online but we pretend and assume they are regular folks. Does it ever cross you mind that they might not be? That you might be liking a serial killer, :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes post?

I have been very conservative for this very reason. Loosened up a bit over time.

Does it bother you guys that you dont know who you side with and sometimes even have online friendships with?
 
Sides? There's just us normal people, and the fucking Feds that try and goad us.

Take a look at the War Room, nothing but intelligence agency dweebs pretending to be intellectuals and shit-posting to stir up the other intelligence agency shit-posters.
 
Intermission said:
Does it ever cross you mind that they might not be? That you might be liking a serial killer, :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes post?
Thankfully I can't like my own posts, that lowers the chances of me liking posts of a really nasty person.

On a more serious note what you brought up is dealing with the whole concept of anonymity and separating "artist" and "art".
If a disgusting vile cunt says 2+2=4, it's still 4, you know.
 
ssBaldy said:
Thankfully I can't like my own posts, that lowers the chances of me liking posts of a really nasty person.

On a more serious note what you brought up is dealing with the whole concept of anonymity and separating "artist" and "art".
If a disgusting vile cunt says 2+2=4, it's still 4, you know.
Yeah but im not siding with a murderous mathematican for saying 2+2=4. But if I call him my "bro" I do.
 
Intermission said:
Yeah but im not siding with a murderous mathematican for saying 2+2=4. But if I call him my "bro" I do.
If he is anonymous you only know him by his forum posts. If he posts like he's your bro, why not?
Now, if he PM's you the pictures of him dismembering someone's bodies and you continue to call him your bro after, thats another story.
 
The distance and being somewhat annonymous should give you a buffer.

There are def some unsavoury types and internet stalkers on this board though, and some legit crazies. It would appear members of antifa have been members in the war room.

At least one of the Boston bombers used to post here as well.
 
Sobek said:
The distance and being somewhat annonymous should give you a buffer.

There are def some unsavoury types and internet stalkers on this board though, and some legit crazies. It would appear members of antifa have been members in the war room.

At least one of the Boston bombers used to post here as well.
The same problem exists in real life obviously but you have even less info about people here.

Am I strange for thinking about these things instead of just going with the flow?
 
I am who I say I am.
You can trust me
 
