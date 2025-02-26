  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Has Islam Makhachev earned his right to move up and fight for the WW belt?

  • Yes, Islam earned his right to move up weight and fight for the WW belt.

    Votes: 11 55.0%

  • No, let him fight more at LW.

    Votes: 8 40.0%

  • I'm on the fence.

    Votes: 1 5.0%
  • Total voters
    20
There is nothing conclusive in who's he going to fight yet.

But there is all this talk about him about moving up and challenging for a superfight.

Regardless of what's going to happen in the fight with Belal/Jack.

Do you think Islam earned his spot to fight next for the belt?

images
 
Yes there are many example of people of getting that opportunity without earning it. But do you think he earned it though in his career so far? Regardless of the MMA politics.
 
Hes beat Charles for the belt. Beat Volk twice (once off the coach *) , a washed Dustin , and a gatekeeper Moicano . He also beat Hooker before belt.

Mak has fights in his own division if he mivez up he should vacate and fight a contenders match at WW before fighting for title as he doesn't deserve it yet
 
I think nobody earn instant ts but proven fighter like him should get top fighter.

I dont think its fair when people climb different ladder with same benefits.
 
It depends on how you define earning it. If you mean he has to make a dent in the contenders of his weight class before he can do that, then no. He hasn't made even the slightest dent after winning the belt from Charles.

If you want to say he has shown up for fights and circumstances haven't allowed him to clear the division, that's another thing. He would have done a better job clearing the division if others had shown up for their fights with him, provided he had won those fights (which is no given).

I think it is OK as long as he vacates the belt at LW. That would be good because Illia could fight Arman for the title. Winner fights Chucky Olives. Belal would move up and lose, and Islam would probably lose at WW against Shavkat.
 
No one deserves an immediate titleshot when they change weightclasses but that's always been my stance on it.

You should have to prove you're a top fighter in the division by beating someone for a #1 contender match first. Also, you should always have to vacate your belt if you choose this path.
 
According to his own rules for moving up: HARD NO
In general: yeah why not

Ducking hypocrite
 
I kinda dont want to see him fight Topuria because we don't know how he would translate against a ranked LW (not Jai Herbert)

Gamrot just lost to Hooker
Gaethje got knocked out by Max
Poirier lost to Islam
Maybe Ilia and Charles?

Arman is the only fight that makes sense, but he's blacklisted by the UFC , maybe do him and Max?

No issue with Islam going to 170
 
Ian Garry vs Islam?

I don't know, having a perceived alpha losing to a meme labeled "cuck" might damage the self-esteems of a whole generation of insecure Tate/Rogan followers. That might be too dangerous to risk lol
 
Let me see. Islam has beaten current UFC #1,2,4,6,10 LW ranked fighters. Beaten #1P4P fighter twice. He’s a -400 vs Armen in a rematch and probably at least -500 vs every other LW ranked fighter. Who’s going to beat him Justin, Chandler?

The same people who said he hasn’t done enough to get a shot at WW title is the sane people who said he needed to beat Beneil to earn a shot vs Olivera after having a 10 fight win streak. Some people just can’t connect the MMA dots.
 
