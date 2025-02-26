Has Islam Makhachev earned his right to move up and fight for the WW belt?

It depends on how you define earning it. If you mean he has to make a dent in the contenders of his weight class before he can do that, then no. He hasn't made even the slightest dent after winning the belt from Charles.



If you want to say he has shown up for fights and circumstances haven't allowed him to clear the division, that's another thing. He would have done a better job clearing the division if others had shown up for their fights with him, provided he had won those fights (which is no given).



I think it is OK as long as he vacates the belt at LW. That would be good because Illia could fight Arman for the title. Winner fights Chucky Olives. Belal would move up and lose, and Islam would probably lose at WW against Shavkat.