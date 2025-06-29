Has Ilia surpassed Khabib already?

That's a tough one I say 1 more defense and illa is past him all time. Already passed Islam though
Yes, strangely.
He's actually not defying the odds. He was the favorite in these fights“Strangely” is an interesting way to put it.. but it definitely is strange as in uniquely surprising.. didn’t think anyone could go on an epic run like this in the ufc - too many factors, too much pressure, too many killers
Ilia is defying all the odds, sleeping legend after legend after legend - one of the most impressive feats I’ve ever seen in MMA.. maybe the best run ever in the sport’s history
never missed weight either! I really don't like that part of Khabibs legacy.Yes. Big ko wins. And he dared to move up
Dare to be great really is a thing. Respect due for sure. Islam for me is still pound for pound. Let him fight Topuria after he deals with JDM. (If).Yes. Big ko wins. And he dared to move up
i think ilia is impressive, but not sure how he's a lot more impressive than khabib.He is lot more impressive for sure
wouldn't have made a difference. Topuria is just a younger faster lion. volk looked great up until he got caught, volk would have to fight the perfect fight and not make any mistakes.Before fighting Ilia, would've liked to see Volk take more time to recover after getting sparked by Islam.