Has Ilia surpassed Khabib already?

RockyLockridge said:
That's a tough one I say 1 more defense and illa is past him all time. Already passed Islam though
If Ilia retired at this minute, I think his past 3 fights are more impressive than Khabib’s run.. no disrespect, both are legendary.. but the caliber of opponent and the way he has done it.. Ilia is more impressive IMO
 
I would say yes.

Volk, Max & Oliveira (especially the way he beat them) is more impressive than Connor, Poirier & Gaethje.

Volk, Max and Charles are all going in the HOF. Poirier & Gaethje shouldn't. Connor I'm guessing yes because of his impact but even then..

Yeah look at both their record now I think it's safe to say that Illia has surpassed Khabib. And don't forget his fight with Emmett too.

Beating Emmett at FW is similar to beating Gaethje at LW.
 
Captain Insano said:
Yes, strangely.
“Strangely” is an interesting way to put it.. but it definitely is strange as in uniquely surprising.. didn’t think anyone could go on an epic run like this in the ufc - too many factors, too much pressure, too many killers

Ilia is defying all the odds, sleeping legend after legend after legend - one of the most impressive feats I’ve ever seen in MMA.. maybe the best run ever in the sport’s history
 
Yes, at the worst he is on par with Khabib right now, I expect Topuria to eclipse him. Khabib retired way too soon, he was only starting on his title reign. I think one of the big things that makes me sway for Topuria is that he won the belt by beating a long reigning true champion Volk. But Khabib won the belt by beating Iaquinta by decision who was no champion and who was a last second replacement and was supposed to be fighting someone else in a 3 round fight
 
USA!USA! said:
“Strangely” is an interesting way to put it.. but it definitely is strange as in uniquely surprising.. didn’t think anyone could go on an epic run like this in the ufc - too many factors, too much pressure, too many killers

Ilia is defying all the odds, sleeping legend after legend after legend - one of the most impressive feats I’ve ever seen in MMA.. maybe the best run ever in the sport’s history
He's actually not defying the odds. He was the favorite in these fights
 
Not even McGregor's
Oliveira was 2-2 and not the undisputed champ
Volk was 1-2 and KOed 4 months ago
Holloway was the FW gatekeeper losing 3 times to Volk
McGregor beating the undisputed LW champ, after beating the undisputed FW champ who was undefeated for like 15 fights, after beating Mendes and Poirier was more impressive
Nurmagomedov beating McGregor and, then, two interim champs on strong winning streaks was more impressive
 
Way surpassed.

Khabib has a very weak resume. He looked amazing in his wins, and seemed to be getting even better over time, but he simply does not have enough title defenses to be considered in the goat conversation.

Plus, he was only just barely able to make LW, and missed weight frequently.

Ilia is 3 times the champion khabib was.
 
TheNewGame said:
Before fighting Ilia, would've liked to see Volk take more time to recover after getting sparked by Islam.

<2>
wouldn't have made a difference. Topuria is just a younger faster lion. volk looked great up until he got caught, volk would have to fight the perfect fight and not make any mistakes.
 
