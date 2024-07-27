Opinion Has France, Canada and USA forgotten that they are German(ic) states?

They seem far, far too inclined towards modern culture and completely seem to ignore their original roots. USA looks to be a mess right now! So do France. Do they truely believe that they are Celtic when their name is derived from the Germanic word 'Francia' or the Germanic people of 'Franks'? USA seem to have adored the vision of some Indian reservate, completely distant from Europe, when in reality first USA'ers arrived from there! North America and Canada (in particular) have been first discovered and settled by the North men, coming from Iceland and Greenland. They all seem to ignore this. France believes that they very different from Germany, seeing all these African migrations to them. They have "alieniced" just way too much.
 
I don't think people generally know jackshit about where they've come from. Maybe it's better that way.
 
Germans are very comfortable with being naked. They embrace a lot of weird sexual fetishes.

A lot of their nutty religious cults became pioneers in the USA and you can see that legacy today with the insane, retarded prosperity gospel evangelical movement
 
Original roots in Germany? People originated in Africa. You seem to ignore this
 
shockaholic12 said:
Original roots in Germany? People originated in Africa. You seem to ignore this
Maybe you are African. People from Europe are/were European, not African. Like I've said: French people have migrated from Germany. Not Africa.
 
