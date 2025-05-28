Has fan backlash ever forced UFC to change?

So the petition to strip Jones of the title got to 100,000 signatures and I don't think that means much, there has been a movement of sorts. Every instagram post or UFC video has a shit ton of comments about stripping Jon Jones.
Has fan backlash ever made UFC think twice tho? I've been watching since 2008 and I can't remember anything tbh. Has it also ever been this widespread?


I'm also curious about whether UFC is feeling a bit of pressure of about this situation or do they don't care at all? What do you guys think?
 
I actually posted in that thread that the next step is to try to get people to boycott 1 PPV. Just one. If fans can drive down PPV buys and attendance in protest of the whole JJ thing, I promise you the situation would be dealt with within days.

Hitting the UFC the only place they care about (their precious money) will get some action.
 
Great question. Wish I knew the answer. I don't think that public sentiment about the status of a UFC champ has ever been this strong. Also, I don't think the UFC cares that much about what the fans want.

Personally, I think the UFC is holding the Jones plans close to the chest while they negotiate their next broadcasting contract with the next network. Jones fight gives them some leverage and a contract will guve them cash flow knowledge with which to negotiate with Jones.

Seriously though...Conor, Jones, the UFC brass...they only care about themselves.I wish we as fans had a little clout, but I don't think so. We've strayed so far from "As Real as it Gets". Until sales and ratings tank, the UFc will do as they please.
 
"Does UFC care about it's fans?"

Fixed the title for you, TS. They never have.
 
I think it's entirely possible that it has happened, but it would never be admitted by the UFC, and they'd just say something like that they're just rearranging some cards because a different fight got agreed to, so this person got pulled for this fight, etc etc.

Which fans would typically go "Ok, sure bud, whatever you say" and then not hold onto that info/perception over time, so if we were to retroactively search to remind ourselves, we'll only find the "official" bullshit reason given by the UFC
 
Question is: How many of those 100.000 signatures are PPV-buyers in the first place?

Seems that PPV-buyers are more casual, low-information viewers.

The UFC doesn't care about hardcores because its the casuals who are the needle-movers. The hardcores they get "for free".
 
Tell me you're a newb without telling me you're a newb.

Never thought I'd get to use that line, lol
 
Dana said he's keeping Frank Shamrock out of UFC Hall of Fame because fans don't want him there.
He also said fans never like Randy Cotoure and that's why he isn't allowed to attend/corner any events.

Source: Stupid shit I just made up because I need a job. Please notice me Uncle Dana!! 🤡
 
Fan backlash may not be able to, but fan stupidity can.

Remember fifteen years ago when the UFC tried handing out the "Fight of the Night" bonus based on an online fan vote? Georges St. Pierre beat Josh Koscheck in an absolutely miserable fight; after busting Kos' eye with a jab in Round 1, the remaining four rounds were basically a ritual dance.

Their fight won the bonus anyway, because it was the main event and GSP had the most recognizable name—the only recognizable name, really, to 2010-era casuals. Meanwhile Sean Pierson and Matt Riddle did everything but set the Octagon on fire in their prelim. (One imagines that they would literally have done so, if Matt had a bong big enough to fit it.) Dana White admitted the bonus had gone to the wrong guys, and the UFC never tried it again.

The moral of the story? Get enough doofuses praising Jon for not fighting, let Dana realize that fan opinion is costing the UFC money, and he will react to the unintentional reverse psychology by telling Jones to shit or get off the throne, as it were.
 
