Has fan backlash ever forced UFC to change?

Fan backlash may not be able to, but fan stupidity can.



Remember fifteen years ago when the UFC tried handing out the "Fight of the Night" bonus based on an online fan vote? Georges St. Pierre beat Josh Koscheck in an absolutely miserable fight; after busting Kos' eye with a jab in Round 1, the remaining four rounds were basically a ritual dance.



Their fight won the bonus anyway, because it was the main event and GSP had the most recognizable name—the only recognizable name, really, to 2010-era casuals. Meanwhile Sean Pierson and Matt Riddle did everything but set the Octagon on fire in their prelim. (One imagines that they would literally have done so, if Matt had a bong big enough to fit it.) Dana White admitted the bonus had gone to the wrong guys, and the UFC never tried it again.



The moral of the story? Get enough doofuses praising Jon for not fighting, let Dana realize that fan opinion is costing the UFC money, and he will react to the unintentional reverse psychology by telling Jones to shit or get off the throne, as it were.