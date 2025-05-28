Has fan backlash ever forced UFC to change?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
So the petition to strip Jones of the title got to 100,000 signatures and I don't think that means much, there has been a movement of sorts. Every instagram post or UFC video has a shit ton of comments about stripping Jon Jones.
Has fan backlash ever made UFC think twice tho? I've been watching since 2008 and I can't remember anything tbh. Has it also ever been this widespread?
I'm also curious about whether UFC is feeling a bit of pressure of about this situation or do they don't care at all? What do you guys think?
