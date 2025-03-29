Has ex-UFC contender Brendan “Bapa” Schaub ever posted proof of 225x40 bench?

P

prime_lobov

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
327
Reaction score
550
According to the last Fight Companion, Brendan Schaub benches 225x40, does 5 sets of 20 dead hang pullups, and has stronger grip/can hold a bar with 315 for longer than Hafthor Bjornsson.

Is there video proof of any of this? The closest could find was Brendan benching 225x26, which is a far cry from 40. But Joe Rogan acted it like it was a completely reasonable claim that Big Brown is stronger than Thor.
 
prime_lobov said:
According to the last Fight Companion, Brendan Schaub benches 225x40, does 5 sets of 20 dead hang pullups, and has stronger grip/can hold a bar with 315 for longer than Hafthor Bjornsson.

Is there video proof of any of this? The closest could find was Brendan benching 225x26, which is a far cry from 40. But Joe Rogan acted it like it was a completely reasonable claim that Big Brown is stronger than Thor.
Click to expand...
How did he look doing 26? If he was powering through them at the 26th it seems reasonable he could do 40
 
Brandon Schaub lifts more than Julius Maddox. He just forgot to film it...
 
davidlemonparty said:
How did he look doing 26? If he was powering through them at the 26th it seems reasonable he could do 40
Click to expand...
Struggling for the last few reps. The first 20 were done with a ton of bounce off the chest, then he got tired and paused so the last few didn’t have momentum and were much slower.
 
davidlemonparty said:
How did he look doing 26? If he was powering through them at the 26th it seems reasonable he could do 40
Click to expand...

I highly doubt it

"Rarity of High Numbers: Only 18 players have surpassed 40 reps in the history of the NFL combine. "

Maybe he could do it at his prime on roids, but even then it's doubtful as he doesn't have short arms like most of the people doing it a crazy amount of times.
 
no chance in hell that fat dude does 5 x 20 pullups with good technique.

Brendan
 
Schaub only did 21 at his NFL Combine/Pro Day. He was probably drug tested then but younger. With steroids 30 is reasonable. 40 is a lie.

Screenshot_20250328-202806.png
 
prime_lobov said:
At the combine do they enforce strict form? Because his current form uses a lot of momentum and doesn’t always lock out the elbows.
Click to expand...
Not sure about how picky they are on locking elbows but they won't count reps of your back leaves the bench or you bounce it off your chest.

"These are the NFL Combine Bench Press rules:

The participant lies flat on his back on the bench.
Hands must be positioned shoulder-width apart on the barbell.
The goal of the drill is to press as many times as possible.
When pressing, the participant must keep his hips on the bench and touch his chest slightly with the bar without bouncing it off the trunk. Arching the back and bouncing the weight causes rep nullification."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,372
Messages
57,092,587
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top