Has ex-UFC contender Brendan “Bapa” Schaub ever posted proof of 225x40 bench?

According to the last Fight Companion, Brendan Schaub benches 225x40, does 5 sets of 20 dead hang pullups, and has stronger grip/can hold a bar with 315 for longer than Hafthor Bjornsson.
Is there video proof of any of this? The closest could find was Brendan benching 225x26, which is a far cry from 40. But Joe Rogan acted it like it was a completely reasonable claim that Big Brown is stronger than Thor.
