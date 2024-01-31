Has Chinese Takeout got crazy expensive in your area?

I have a menu from my local favorite chinese takout from 2019. I just recently grabbed a 1/24 menu. One of my favorite appetizer went from $4ish for a small back in 2019, to $9ish for a small, and $18ish for a large in 2024. This is an appetizer!
There is soo many other items on the menue that had damn near doubled. Its impossible to order a meal for 2 without spending at least $40.
 
I have resorted to making most of my favorite dishes at home. But there is a few that i can't figure out.
 
Everything's more expensive. I had two foot longs at Subway and $30+. I had three fried saimins and couple of scoops of mac salad and $40+.

I can choose Sam's Club pizza, but end up eating lots of fat and salt.
 
Vietnamese Food is the one thats spiking all of a sudden

A bowl of pho is now $18 in my area
 
GSP_37 said:
Everything's more expensive. I had two foot longs at Subway and $30+. I had three fried saimins and couple of scoops of mac salad and $40+.

I can choose Sam's Club pizza, but end up eating lots of fat and salt.
Da Fuq? Subway has buy one foot long one get one free online. You got robbed. We just got two a few days ago for like $15
Wife got the Sweet onion Teriyaki chicken, I got the classic Turkey with bacon.

I mean, its a not a $5 foot long deal, but im not sure that deal is ever going to happen nowadays.
 
Last edited:
IDGETKTFO said:
Da Fuq? Subway has buy one foot long one get one free online. You got robbed. We just got two a few days ago for like $15
Wife got the Sweet onion Teriyaki chicken, I got the classic Turkey with bacon.

I mean, its a not a $5 foot long deal, but im not sure that deal is ever going to happen nowadays.
Pics of wife eating the foot long?
 
Everything fast food and take out is stupid priced currently. I got a double cheeseburger combo from one of our local drive thru burger places and it was 18 bucks…

Chinese takeout is actually still relatively affordable at some of the places here. Much more bang for your buck than others
 
Latest posts

