Has Chinese Takeout got crazy expensive in your area?

I have a menu from my local favorite chinese takout from 2019. I just recently grabbed a 1/24 menu. One of my favorite appetizer went from $4ish for a small back in 2019, to $9ish for a small, and $18ish for a large in 2024. This is an appetizer!
There is soo many other items on the menue that had damn near doubled. Its impossible to order a meal for 2 without spending at least $40.
