Has Bradley Cooper become the preeminent marquee dramatic A-lister?

Limitless

The Words

The Place Beyond the Pines

Silver Linings Playbook

American Hustle*

American Sniper

Burnt

A Star is Born

Nightmare Alley

Maestro

*Supporting role

Shutter Island

Inception

J. Edgar

Django Unchained*

The Great Gatsby

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Revenant

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Don't Look Up

Killers of the Flower Moon

*Supporting role

Spoiler: Awards Comparisons for these movies Note: Wolf of Wall Street, Don't Look Up, and Silver Linings Playbook were treated as "Comedy"):



Bradley

3 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor

1 x Oscar Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama

1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical

1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role

2 x SAG Nominee, Best Actor in a Leading Role

2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor

1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy

1 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

TOTAL

4 x Oscar Nominee

3 x Golden Globe Nominee

2 x SAG Nominee

1 x Critics Choice Winner + 3 x Critics Choice Nominee

13 Total Wins/Nominations



Leo

1 x Oscar Winner, Best Actor

2 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor

1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Drama

1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical

1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama

2 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical

1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

1 x SAG Winner, Best Lead Actor

2 x SAG Nominee, Best Lead Actor

1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor

1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy

2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor

TOTAL

1 x Oscar Winner + 2 x Oscar Nominee

2 x Golden Globe Winner + 3 x Golden Globe Nominee

1 x SAG Winner + 2 x SAG Nominee

2 x Critics Choice Winner + 2 x Critics Choice Nominee

15 Total Wins/Nominations

Spoiler: Movies ranked by IMDb rating Blue = Bradley

Red = Leo

[8.8] Inception

[8.5] Django Unchained

[8.2] The Wolf of Wall Street

[8.2] Shutter Island

[8.0] The Revenant

[7.7] Silver Linings Playbook

[7.6] A Star is Born

[7.6] Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

[7.6] Killers of the Flower Moon

[7.4] Limitless

[7.3] The Place Beyond the Pines

[7.3] American Sniper

[7.2] American Hustle

[7.2] Don't Look Up

[7.2] The Great Gatsby

[7.0] Nightmare Alley

[7.0] The Words

[6.6] Burnt

[6.5] Maestro

[6.5] J. Edgar

The algorithmic marketing machine is hard at work pushing the headlines to the top of all my feeds, but the glowing acclaim I see for his latest movie,, isn't manufacturer, just heavily advertised. Here is his dramatic body of work with him in leading roles going back to just 2010.The most obvious competition is Leonard DiCaprio who also has a movie coming out with massive acclaim.There are others like Daniel Day Lewis, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges. But most, especially those first three, lack the volume of high-caliber performances like the above two over the period in question.