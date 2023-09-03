Has Bradley Cooper become the preeminent marquee dramatic A-lister?

Who is the preeminent dramatic actor of this generational period (2010-present)?

  • Total voters
    71
Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
61,743
Reaction score
26,029
The algorithmic marketing machine is hard at work pushing the headlines to the top of all my feeds, but the glowing acclaim I see for his latest movie, Maestro, isn't manufacturer, just heavily advertised. Here is his dramatic body of work with him in leading roles going back to just 2010.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0177896/
  • Limitless
  • The Words
  • The Place Beyond the Pines
  • Silver Linings Playbook
  • American Hustle*
  • American Sniper
  • Burnt
  • A Star is Born
  • Nightmare Alley
  • Maestro
*Supporting role

The most obvious competition is Leonard DiCaprio who also has a movie coming out with massive acclaim.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000138/
  • Shutter Island
  • Inception
  • J. Edgar
  • Django Unchained*
  • The Great Gatsby
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • The Revenant
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Don't Look Up
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
*Supporting role


There are others like Daniel Day Lewis, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges. But most, especially those first three, lack the volume of high-caliber performances like the above two over the period in question.


*Edit*
Note: Wolf of Wall Street, Don't Look Up, and Silver Linings Playbook were treated as "Comedy"):

Bradley
3 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Oscar Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
2 x SAG Nominee, Best Actor in a Leading Role
2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy
1 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
TOTAL
4 x Oscar Nominee
3 x Golden Globe Nominee
2 x SAG Nominee
1 x Critics Choice Winner + 3 x Critics Choice Nominee
13 Total Wins/Nominations

Leo
1 x Oscar Winner, Best Actor
2 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Drama
1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama
2 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
1 x SAG Winner, Best Lead Actor
2 x SAG Nominee, Best Lead Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy
2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor
TOTAL
1 x Oscar Winner + 2 x Oscar Nominee
2 x Golden Globe Winner + 3 x Golden Globe Nominee
1 x SAG Winner + 2 x SAG Nominee
2 x Critics Choice Winner + 2 x Critics Choice Nominee
15 Total Wins/Nominations

Blue = Bradley
Red = Leo
  • [8.8] Inception
  • [8.5] Django Unchained
  • [8.2] The Wolf of Wall Street
  • [8.2] Shutter Island
  • [8.0] The Revenant
  • [7.7] Silver Linings Playbook
  • [7.6] A Star is Born
  • [7.6] Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • [7.6] Killers of the Flower Moon
  • [7.4] Limitless
  • [7.3] The Place Beyond the Pines
  • [7.3] American Sniper
  • [7.2] American Hustle
  • [7.2] Don't Look Up
  • [7.2] The Great Gatsby
  • [7.0] Nightmare Alley
  • [7.0] The Words
  • [6.6] Burnt
  • [6.5] Maestro
  • [6.5] J. Edgar
 
Last edited:
If preeminent means that first association that comes to mind to most people is a drunken bachleor flick 1,2,3 and second "hmm lemme see, Limitless? " then yes. Otherwise Leo all the way. The guy is Jack Nicholson of this era.
 
Leo has been in better movies, but he just kind of plays a version of himself in every role. Cooper is better in disappearing into a role.

But like QT, I am more impressed with Chris Pine, who is underrated.
MV5BNWRjZWJkMmUtZWY5ZC00ZThiLTg3NzgtODE4MGZiMmE4NjMyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTMzODk3NDU0._V1_.jpg
Knives.jpg
 
It's Leo. Slim pickings though, not much competition out there these days.

I would have thought Adrien Brody would have done a lot more or been used more. He is a lot better than his filmography ended up being.

Meanwhile, every major director seems to take a turn trying to shove Adam Driver down our throats. And it just ain't happening. But they won't take the hint.
 
I liked him in American Sniper, not a fan of Leo or Pine
 
Peteyandjia said:
It's Leo. Slim pickings though, not much competition out there these days.

I would have thought Adrien Brody would have done a lot more or been used more. He is a lot better than his filmography ended up being.

Meanwhile, every major director seems to take a turn trying to shove Adam Driver down our throats. And it just ain't happening. But they won't take the hint.
Click to expand...

Slim pickings because there aren't very many good movies out in general anymore.
 
i think we're past big names. none of the new guys have that magnetic drawing power of actors like tom cruise, pitt.
the only one in this age range that has unquestionable talent but has collapsed into doing capeshit lately is tom hardy - watch Taboo, Bronson or that amazing Locke.

i can't think of bradley cooper as anyone near to the presence of old school stardom. put him in a room with harrison ford or sean connery, and he naturally becomes just another guy who was at the ford/connery party.
 
Last edited:
Bradley Cooper he's a decent actor and now director. But he can't hold the candle to Leonardo DiCaprio.
 
Peteyandjia said:
I would have thought Adrien Brody would have done a lot more or been used more. He is a lot better than his filmography ended up being.

Meanwhile, every major director seems to take a turn trying to shove Adam Driver down our throats. And it just ain't happening. But they won't take the hint.
Click to expand...
Adam Driver is the nose they picked. Adrian Brody is the nose they wiped.
 
TTech said:
If preeminent means that first association that comes to mind to most people is a drunken bachleor flick 1,2,3 and second "hmm lemme see, Limitless? " then yes. Otherwise Leo all the way. The guy is Jack Nicholson of this era.
Click to expand...
I don't know why you're pissing on Limitless. The movie carries a 7.4 IMDb rating, and gained such a massive following they created a TV show to satisfy the unexpected fan following for its premise (it has just shy of 600K votes). And that isn't unimpressive because it would have been easy to get lost in that year. 2011 is quietly one of the most outstanding years for cinema in the 21st century so far.
  • Drive
  • Warrior
  • Moneyball
  • Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo [US Version]
  • The Grey
  • Limitless
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes
  • Immortals
  • Cowboys and Aliens
  • X-Men: First Class
  • Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
  • Source Code
  • 13 Assassins
  • Margin Call
  • The Artist
  • A Separation
  • The Intouchables
  • Tinkor Tailor Soldier Spy
  • Killer Joe
  • The Descendants
  • 50/50
  • Take Shelter
  • The Ides of March
  • Shame
  • Jane Eyre (2011) [<--the best Jane Eyre ever, by miles and miles]
  • The Help
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • The Tree of Life
  • Contagion
  • Hugo
  • Super 8
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Tyrannosaur
  • We Need to Talk About Kevin
  • The Rum Diary
  • Melancholia
 
Not pissing on it at all, fun movie for sure,above average. With a few tweaks couldve been amazing.
Just sayin' when one thinks Bradley not sure most people think "that great actor with such a range" , with Leo they do more than not.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,076
Messages
55,537,499
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top