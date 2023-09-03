Has Bradley Cooper become the preeminent marquee dramatic A-lister?

Madmick
The algorithmic marketing machine is hard at work pushing the headlines to the top of all my feeds, but the glowing acclaim I see for his latest movie, Maestro, isn't manufacturer, just heavily advertised. Here is his dramatic body of work with him in leading roles going back to just 2010.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0177896/
The most obvious competition is Leonard DiCaprio who also has a movie coming out with massive acclaim.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000138/
There are others like Daniel Day Lewis, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges. But most, especially those first three, lack the volume of high-caliber performances like the above two over the period in question.
*Edit*
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0177896/
- Limitless
- The Words
- The Place Beyond the Pines
- Silver Linings Playbook
- American Hustle*
- American Sniper
- Burnt
- A Star is Born
- Nightmare Alley
- Maestro
The most obvious competition is Leonard DiCaprio who also has a movie coming out with massive acclaim.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000138/
- Shutter Island
- Inception
- J. Edgar
- Django Unchained*
- The Great Gatsby
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Revenant
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Don't Look Up
- Killers of the Flower Moon
There are others like Daniel Day Lewis, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges. But most, especially those first three, lack the volume of high-caliber performances like the above two over the period in question.
*Edit*
Note: Wolf of Wall Street, Don't Look Up, and Silver Linings Playbook were treated as "Comedy"):
Bradley
3 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Oscar Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
2 x SAG Nominee, Best Actor in a Leading Role
2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy
1 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
TOTAL
4 x Oscar Nominee
3 x Golden Globe Nominee
2 x SAG Nominee
1 x Critics Choice Winner + 3 x Critics Choice Nominee
13 Total Wins/Nominations
Leo
1 x Oscar Winner, Best Actor
2 x Oscar Nominee, Best Actor
1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Drama
1 x Golden Globe Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Drama
2 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical
1 x Golden Globe Nominee, Best Supporting Actor
1 x SAG Winner, Best Lead Actor
2 x SAG Nominee, Best Lead Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor
1 x Critics Choice Winner, Best Actor in a Comedy
2 x Critics Choice Nominee, Best Actor
TOTAL
1 x Oscar Winner + 2 x Oscar Nominee
2 x Golden Globe Winner + 3 x Golden Globe Nominee
1 x SAG Winner + 2 x SAG Nominee
2 x Critics Choice Winner + 2 x Critics Choice Nominee
15 Total Wins/Nominations
Red = Leo
Red = Leo
- [8.8] Inception
- [8.5] Django Unchained
- [8.2] The Wolf of Wall Street
- [8.2] Shutter Island
- [8.0] The Revenant
- [7.7] Silver Linings Playbook
- [7.6] A Star is Born
- [7.6] Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- [7.6] Killers of the Flower Moon
- [7.4] Limitless
- [7.3] The Place Beyond the Pines
- [7.3] American Sniper
- [7.2] American Hustle
- [7.2] Don't Look Up
- [7.2] The Great Gatsby
- [7.0] Nightmare Alley
- [7.0] The Words
- [6.6] Burnt
- [6.5] Maestro
- [6.5] J. Edgar
