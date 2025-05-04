Has Bo said anything or addressed the loss yet?

Jinx_AA
Just curious if he’s said anything
After the confident smack he’s talked … wonder what hes said and how he handles this
Was there a post fight press conference? - I can’t find anything …. Has Dana said anything ?
Also curious if he really still wants this after that …
For the record - there no shame in losing to RDR …. But there’s gotta be a feeling of shame after all the cocky shit he’s been talking about all the fighters ranked above him … this gotta sting …
