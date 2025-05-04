Has Bo said anything or addressed the loss yet?

Just curious if he’s said anything

After the confident smack he’s talked … wonder what hes said and how he handles this

Was there a post fight press conference? - I can’t find anything …. Has Dana said anything ?


Also curious if he really still wants this after that …

For the record - there no shame in losing to RDR …. But there’s gotta be a feeling of shame after all the cocky shit he’s been talking about all the fighters ranked above him … this gotta sting …
 
I doubt it, he'll probably be on someone's podcast this week though. Bo looked tiny in there, it's crazy that he struggled to make weight, oof. I'm interested what he has to say as well. No excuse, he got thoroughly dominated.
 
Give him a call and leave your message at the tone

*beeeeep*
 
He lost like a bitch, turned around an started whimping. Now I just need to get him KOd unconsciouss and he will retired. He got no heart. He is an athlete but not a fighter.
 
He said "my fanny hurt"
 
He found out the hard way that he isn't made for war.

Nothing's going to change. He'll fight a few tailor made cans and then have another step up fight against a real fighter, and he'll likely lose again.

Next time he'll step away from MMA. Maybe just go into wrestling teaching where he can't get hurt.
 
That's right, he's not made for war. Another Brock lesnar, just without the size advantage to overpower. When the going got tough, he folded.
 
