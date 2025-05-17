Has Arman given up on his career & aspirations to be a champion?

I know he 'did his back' & the UFC said he will have to earn his shot again but dude seems to have just given up.



He hasn't called out Illia since he moved up, made no noise when Oliveira got a title shot even though he is 1-1 & Arman already beat him.



Instead all he does is show up on the Jaxon podcast vlogs doing stupid stuff or grappling in other promotions like Karate Combat or the Russian promotion he's going to be grappling on next.



He refused a rematch against Gamrot & keeps calling out Paddy. Paddy has made it clear that he doesn't want to fight Arman & will most likely be fighting Gaethje next.



Topuria has also publicly said that he wants to fight Paddy next after Oliveira, & the UFC would do anything in their power to make the Paddy Illia fight.



Illia has also publicly said that he's not interested in fighting Arman because he has alot of Armenian friends (lol)



The way things are going for Arman doesn't seem like he's going to get a title shot till 2027.