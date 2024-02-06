has anyone won parlay following the bet picks MMA channels?

Why wouldn't they be charging? Two revenue streams are better than one. Also paying subscribers give them a very nice even revenue stream. Some of them have 2-3000 paying customers at 10 dollars each.If they were profitable they would be charging for their picks on BetMMA.tips.
None of those people are profitable IMO.
Just break-even at best types.
If you want to follow someone's tips in the hope of being profitable, just tail BigSteve's picks on here.
He is much sharper than the average public "punter" and currently posts his picks here for anyone to tail.
With that said WWP, Guru and Bisping are all horrible and I highly doubt that they are even break even bettors. But there are bettors in that space that are selling picks and have been profitable for years, so no need to doubt that.