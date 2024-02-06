has anyone won parlay following the bet picks MMA channels?

humperdoo

humperdoo

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jun 21, 2023
Messages
199
Reaction score
154
I was watching some of them on youtube:

Shillan and Duffy for example
the MMA Guru
Bisping

which one did you follow that you won a parlay or almost won?
 
Guru is the best at picking, Bisping and Shilian are downright awful. DFS by the numbers is good, as is We Want Picks. MMA Experts is alright but he looks for excuses to back underdogs
 
If they were profitable they would be charging for their picks on BetMMA.tips.

None of those people are profitable IMO.

Just break-even at best types.

If you want to follow someone's tips in the hope of being profitable, just tail BigSteve's picks on here.

He is much sharper than the average public "punter" and currently posts his picks here for anyone to tail.
 
never in a million years, they're all trash at picking especially guru

im actually the best at picking dogs but im not giving my picks for free to you bums
 
KnockoutArtist said:
If they were profitable they would be charging for their picks on BetMMA.tips.

None of those people are profitable IMO.

Just break-even at best types.

If you want to follow someone's tips in the hope of being profitable, just tail BigSteve's picks on here.

He is much sharper than the average public "punter" and currently posts his picks here for anyone to tail.
Click to expand...
Why wouldn't they be charging? Two revenue streams are better than one. Also paying subscribers give them a very nice even revenue stream. Some of them have 2-3000 paying customers at 10 dollars each.
With that said WWP, Guru and Bisping are all horrible and I highly doubt that they are even break even bettors. But there are bettors in that space that are selling picks and have been profitable for years, so no need to doubt that.
 
speaking as a parlay guy. parlays are the most difficult way to win. You have to do crazy amount of taping and keep spreadsheets for fighters skillsets. i have a hard time believing that most people can win them when they do the bare minimum. in my hay day 2022 i was winning 3 a month. it took so much at of me, that i got mentally broken at times, would drink lots of coffee and developed some bad acid reflux. i have a difficult time believing any of the guys you mentioned will go the extra mile to look at every nuance and win constantly.

if you win a parlay, most of the time, it means you did your homework.
 
Jasper_RB81 said:
Why wouldn't they be charging? Two revenue streams are better than one. Also paying subscribers give them a very nice even revenue stream. Some of them have 2-3000 paying customers at 10 dollars each.
With that said WWP, Guru and Bisping are all horrible and I highly doubt that they are even break even bettors. But there are bettors in that space that are selling picks and have been profitable for years, so no need to doubt that.
Click to expand...

How many people are profitable generally in betting lol not including live bets which you can easily lie about
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,922
Messages
55,036,129
Members
174,562
Latest member
homelander661

Share this page

Back
Top