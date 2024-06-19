Has anyone tried to watch every event in UFC history?

CosyToasty
Im currently at ufc 58 after starting with ufc 40, im just wondering how feasible this actually is.
Will not be a fucking problem i assure you, also its only about an hour or 2 per event earlier on. You wouldnt believe how fast they go when you can skip the ad breaksOne could realistically watch an event a day but god damn, make sure you don't have much going on for 3-4 hours every single day.
Ive been watching pretty consistently since late 2020, so it would be quite the task, not to mention id probably want to rewatch the ones ive already seenI started watching around UFC 75 and I've watched the main card of almost all of them since
And gone back and watched a bunch. So it's possible. If you're just now starting then yeah it would be like watching a card every night for the better part of a year. I think that would burn you out.
Part of the enjoyment of mma is the live element. Going back and watching all those cards sounds pretty tedious to me.Ive been watching pretty consistently since late 2020, so it would be quite the task, not to mention id probably want to rewatch the ones ive already seen
I've binged plenty of tv shows and movie franchises, i dont think im gonna sit down and watch every single fight thats ever happened. But honestly i get a lot of enjoyment watching old brawls and knockouts.Part of the enjoyment of mma is the live element. Going back and watching all those cards sounds pretty tedious to me.
Maybe your time would be better spent binging some tv shows or watching classic movies you haven't seen.
I've binged plenty of tv shows and movie franchises, i dont think im gonna sit down and watch every single fight thats ever happened. But honestly i get a lot of enjoyment watching old brawls and knockouts.
Also i completely agree with the live part, which is why i avoid checking the results so i can still have an interest in the fights.
so much of pride is garbage. you're better off watching old bellator and wec re-runs than pride.The First 100-ish are doable, especially if you skip some of the prelims. After that the event quantity skyrocketed to the point that personally I couldn't be bothered to do any rewatches aside from marquee fights.
I've re-watched basically all of PRIDE, Bushido events included. Was pretty fun to go through the events as if I was watching it happen live.
Extra fun if its random fights you don't remember the result of exactly.