Has anyone tried to watch every event in UFC history?

One could realistically watch an event a day but god damn, make sure you don't have much going on for 3-4 hours every single day.
 
I started watching around UFC 75 and I've watched the main card of almost all of them since

And gone back and watched a bunch. So it's possible. If you're just now starting then yeah it would be like watching a card every night for the better part of a year. I think that would burn you out.
 
The First 100-ish are doable, especially if you skip some of the prelims. After that the event quantity skyrocketed to the point that personally I couldn't be bothered to do any rewatches aside from marquee fights.

I've re-watched basically all of PRIDE, Bushido events included. Was pretty fun to go through the events as if I was watching it happen live.
Extra fun if its random fights you don't remember the result of exactly.
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN was there since UFC 1
Ive been watching pretty consistently since late 2020, so it would be quite the task, not to mention id probably want to rewatch the ones ive already seen
 
Part of the enjoyment of mma is the live element. Going back and watching all those cards sounds pretty tedious to me.

Maybe your time would be better spent binging some tv shows or watching classic movies you haven't seen.
 
I've binged plenty of tv shows and movie franchises, i dont think im gonna sit down and watch every single fight thats ever happened. But honestly i get a lot of enjoyment watching old brawls and knockouts.

Also i completely agree with the live part, which is why i avoid checking the results so i can still have an interest in the fights.
 
do you guys ever think we are some monkeys that are addicted to the dopamine of two other monkeys killing themselves? and if so are we addicts? what else could we be doing with our lives....
 
so much of pride is garbage. you're better off watching old bellator and wec re-runs than pride.

imagine thinking ufc quality sucked after 100.
 
I've probably seen all the PPVs, not the fight nights though. I started watching like in high school and they didn't used to have events every month, and blockbuster used to sell used UFC DVDs for like $5 before they shut down, so wasn't that tough to stop by the one near campus in college and have it on while we pregamed for the bars or borrow them from each other to watch during the week.

If you're just starting now, that would be a little ridiculous to try to catch up on over 300 events.
 
