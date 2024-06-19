Has anyone tried to watch every event in UFC history?

I've probably seen all the PPVs, not the fight nights though. I started watching like in high school and they didn't used to have events every month, and blockbuster used to sell used UFC DVDs for like $5 before they shut down, so wasn't that tough to stop by the one near campus in college and have it on while we pregamed for the bars or borrow them from each other to watch during the week.



If you're just starting now, that would be a little ridiculous to try to catch up on over 300 events.