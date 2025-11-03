Crime Has anyone served on a jury where the death sentence is up to you?

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
@plutonium
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
125,881
Reaction score
60,975
I'm assuming probably not, thankfully most of the documentaries I watch don't end in that but just finished the Netflix Aileen: Queen of Serial Killers and one of the jurors was in tears having to hand down the death sentence.

By absolutely no means even remotely do I condone murdering 7 guys who wanted her as a prostitute and I don't think they deserved to meet her grizly end but what a harrowing life she led being gang raped so early on, being abused her whole life and treated like absolute rubbish.

I know it's our civic duty but I'd be in bits.

Any interesting jury duty stories?
 
There wasn't a death sentence involved, but as the jury foreman (because no one else wanted to do it) for an assault/battery trial, I did have to put a fair amount of effort into explaining to half the jurors that "not guilty" doesn't mean you don't think the person is guilty, but that there wasn't enough evidence to prove they were guilty.

You remember that guy from 12 Angry Men who just wanted to get out and see his baseball game? Picture that, but almost all of the jurors were that guy. Being on the inside of the system, it sure doesn't help your faith in it.
 
Only been called for jury duty once but was not selected to be on the jury.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
Gamer2k4 said:
There wasn't a death sentence involved, but as the jury foreman (because no one else wanted to do it) for an assault/battery trial, I did have to put a fair amount of effort into explaining to half the jurors that "not guilty" doesn't mean you don't think the person is guilty, but that there wasn't enough evidence to prove they were guilty.

You remember that guy from 12 Angry Men who just wanted to get out and see his baseball game? Picture that, but almost all of the jurors were that guy. Being on the inside of the system, it sure doesn't help your faith in it.
Click to expand...
Yup. Different country and no death penalty but husband had to find the guy in a drug and battery case not guilty because the prosecution did such a terrible job of proving guilt. He was absolutely bang to rights but I suppose like Algebra in school you have to show your workings out and they didn't provide enough evidence.
 
I would want to be excused from that action. I would get PTSD.
 
I have not, but I am definitely pro capital punishment for certain crimes so if I was on the jury for one of those certain crimes I wouldn't hesitate or feel bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,368
Messages
58,038,342
Members
175,913
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top