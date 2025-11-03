fingercuffs
36CFIST
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 125,881
- Reaction score
- 60,975
I'm assuming probably not, thankfully most of the documentaries I watch don't end in that but just finished the Netflix Aileen: Queen of Serial Killers and one of the jurors was in tears having to hand down the death sentence.
By absolutely no means even remotely do I condone murdering 7 guys who wanted her as a prostitute and I don't think they deserved to meet her grizly end but what a harrowing life she led being gang raped so early on, being abused her whole life and treated like absolute rubbish.
I know it's our civic duty but I'd be in bits.
Any interesting jury duty stories?
By absolutely no means even remotely do I condone murdering 7 guys who wanted her as a prostitute and I don't think they deserved to meet her grizly end but what a harrowing life she led being gang raped so early on, being abused her whole life and treated like absolute rubbish.
I know it's our civic duty but I'd be in bits.
Any interesting jury duty stories?