Has Anyone Ever Looked Better Getting KOd Than Rampage Against Wanderlei?

I mean what an absolutely epic way to go out

1744423983513.jpeg

Notice how his body doesn’t go completely out of the ring or how one half of his body is all the way over the ropes. His limp body perfectly lands in between the ropes and stays there, even a movie or tv show couldn’t have done a better job. I think even Rampage himself is impressed with this one. Has there ever been a fighter who looks cooler going out than this?
 
Wands muay Thai knees going backwards as well, and busing his face, making his mouth and nose leak after the last knee. Epic fall.

Wands knees, Rampage's slams, Shoguns stomps and soccer kicks, they don't make fighters like they used to.
 
That was a balls to the wall battle during an era with true warriors, never "Point Fighters".

When Wandy was asked in advance about a fight's outcome, he said "All I can predict is violence."
Yea something about the way Rampage landed on the ropes and just hung out there bouncing up and down, lifeless. It truly was a special time in MMA.
 
