Has Anyone Ever Looked Better Getting KOd Than Rampage Against Wanderlei?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2015
- Messages
- 12,636
- Reaction score
- 7,035
I mean what an absolutely epic way to go out
Notice how his body doesn’t go completely out of the ring or how one half of his body is all the way over the ropes. His limp body perfectly lands in between the ropes and stays there, even a movie or tv show couldn’t have done a better job. I think even Rampage himself is impressed with this one. Has there ever been a fighter who looks cooler going out than this?
Notice how his body doesn’t go completely out of the ring or how one half of his body is all the way over the ropes. His limp body perfectly lands in between the ropes and stays there, even a movie or tv show couldn’t have done a better job. I think even Rampage himself is impressed with this one. Has there ever been a fighter who looks cooler going out than this?