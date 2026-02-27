Has anyone ever betrayed the 'Stand and Bang' invitation?

650lb Sumo
Breakout Poster of the Year 2025 🏆
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 14,496
- Reaction score
- 35,315
Usually when it's coming to the end of the last round - one fighter points at the ground and nods, like, let's go toe-to-toe and stand and bang to finish.
From time to time someone will either (pretend to) initiate or accept a glove touch, only to actually attack their opponent. Which is generally considered dishonourable. Usually they strike but occasionally they will shoot.
This gif is kind of cringe. All I wanted was the first second. But surprisingly it's the best one I could find.
Sometimes people accept stand and bang, sometimes not. I just wondered if anyone ever faked accepting it but then shot a takedown.
From time to time someone will either (pretend to) initiate or accept a glove touch, only to actually attack their opponent. Which is generally considered dishonourable. Usually they strike but occasionally they will shoot.
This gif is kind of cringe. All I wanted was the first second. But surprisingly it's the best one I could find.
Sometimes people accept stand and bang, sometimes not. I just wondered if anyone ever faked accepting it but then shot a takedown.