Has anyone ever betrayed the 'Stand and Bang' invitation?

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Breakout Poster of the Year 2025 🏆
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
14,496
Reaction score
35,315
Usually when it's coming to the end of the last round - one fighter points at the ground and nods, like, let's go toe-to-toe and stand and bang to finish.

xT8qB0sJy6TqjgBE7S.gif


From time to time someone will either (pretend to) initiate or accept a glove touch, only to actually attack their opponent. Which is generally considered dishonourable. Usually they strike but occasionally they will shoot.

b7915e5c0f35709f48ba5fa525f3bead.gif

This gif is kind of cringe. All I wanted was the first second. But surprisingly it's the best one I could find.

Sometimes people accept stand and bang, sometimes not. I just wondered if anyone ever faked accepting it but then shot a takedown.
 
Tim Sylvia

Supposedly they had agreed to throw hands exclusively. No grappling, no kicks.

Tim should have kept his word, but Ray also shot a single as the tree went down lol
 
Sonny Qc said:
Chuck going for a takedown to end the fight Vs Wnderlei
Click to expand...
Also well-remembered (fight was in 2007). But also not exactly:



(Goldberg on commentary :()

Interesting to see him go for a TD.
 
Gaethje took Fiziev down at the end of their first fight.

He almost seemed miffed with himself in the post fight interview lol, "now everyone can stop bitching that I never use wrestling"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,115
Messages
58,483,135
Members
176,051
Latest member
LuckyEthan

Share this page

Back
Top