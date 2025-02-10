Has anyone else been cut by an MMA cage like Tatiana?

wolffanghameha
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2014
- Messages
- 696
- Reaction score
- 736
I've never seen that before and that was a really long cut. Doesn't seem like Dana has talked about whether it was an error with the cage setup for this event or if they'll be making adjustments to the cage's design.
Also I wonder if it played any part in her getting fatigued. She seemed stressed about it in the corner, so that distraction and tension could've affected made her tense and affected her breathing. Hard to know, because obviously Weili made her work hard and she's never been in a 5 round fight.
Also I wonder if it played any part in her getting fatigued. She seemed stressed about it in the corner, so that distraction and tension could've affected made her tense and affected her breathing. Hard to know, because obviously Weili made her work hard and she's never been in a 5 round fight.