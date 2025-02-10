  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Has anyone else been cut by an MMA cage like Tatiana?

I've never seen that before and that was a really long cut. Doesn't seem like Dana has talked about whether it was an error with the cage setup for this event or if they'll be making adjustments to the cage's design.

Also I wonder if it played any part in her getting fatigued. She seemed stressed about it in the corner, so that distraction and tension could've affected made her tense and affected her breathing. Hard to know, because obviously Weili made her work hard and she's never been in a 5 round fight.
 


can go to his insta to see the unblurred open gash
but that wasnt worth me opening up a insta account to copy/paste
 
