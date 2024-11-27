Has anyone else’s Facebook (or other social media) been taken over by “Just a Chill Guy” cartoon dog memes?

I have no idea what the fuck is going on but for the past couple of days my Facebook feed has become absolutely overrun with one of the most nonsensical and bizzare memes I’ve ever seen. Like what the fuck even is this??

IMG_9784.jpegIMG_9783.jpegIMG_9777.jpegIMG_9796.jpegIMG_9794.jpegIMG_9793.jpegIMG_9804.jpegIMG_9806.jpegIMG_9808.jpegIMG_9811.jpeg
 
LOL at having facebook
 
no, but it's just me or those are awful memes lol?
 
Just some Boomer Facebook Sherdog knockoff

sherdog-radio-network-presents-de-santis-duffy-ufc-dc-preview-tito-v-alberto-discussion-usada-changes-f8a8937.jpg



>>>>>>>

dc884-17262004042678.jpg
 
I only have one of them but it fits me very much

Go Blue

Screenshot-20241127-125903.png
 
