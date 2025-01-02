Has anyone done more damage to the mma landscape than Abdelazliz

His fighters make up for about 50% of the roster and none of them fight each other. He has weird undertones to his professional dealings too - the majority of his clients are Islamic fighters. Constantly churning out bs which harms the star power of his fighters, making you not care about their fights and possibly interest in the product over all.



Even this forum is filled with his “quotes” as if it’s relevant. Its not. It’s completely irrelevant 100% of the time.