Has anyone done more damage to the mma landscape than Abdelazliz

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
His fighters make up for about 50% of the roster and none of them fight each other. He has weird undertones to his professional dealings too - the majority of his clients are Islamic fighters. Constantly churning out bs which harms the star power of his fighters, making you not care about their fights and possibly interest in the product over all.

Even this forum is filled with his “quotes” as if it’s relevant. Its not. It’s completely irrelevant 100% of the time.
 
Marko Polo said:
His fighters make up for about 50% of the roster and none of them fight each other.
Fighters managed by the same manager should not be allowed to fight each other. It should be seen as a conflict and unfortunately it already happened in the UFC last year and some folks called it out, but it never got any traction.
 
Last edited:
Cejudo, Gaethje & Usman were some of the first fighters to come to mind when you said Ali. None of them are muslim.
 
It’s funny because Ali basically has a monopoly within the monopoly that is the UFC. I’m surprised that Dana hasn’t found a way to ice him out. Someone having that much success and control seems like it would conflict with Dana’s ego.
 
Marko Polo said:
Hence the use of the word “majority”
Is that even true though?

Cody Garbrandt, Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns... I'm probably forgetting many.

Like even if he managed mostly Islamic fighters I just don't understand how it supports your argument.

But with that being said, the guy is still annoying lol
 
He’s a scumbag but objectively the best manger in the game and it’s not even close. Mick Maynard says that managers are essentially salesmen for fighters and good salesmen are usually liars and scumbags.
 
They need to have a rule where a manager can manage a limited amount of fighters per division. Ali has too much bargaining power. The UFC doesn't really get the best fighters.

There are a few managing cartels that sign everyone. You need to go through them to get into the organization.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
It’s funny because Ali basically has a monopoly within the monopoly that is the UFC. I’m surprised that Dana hasn’t found a way to ice him out. Someone having that much success and control seems like it would conflict with Dana’s ego.
If you are silver tongued, you can be cool with the petty asshole at the top.
Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski ...
 
my god I know this is old news but has this guy never heard of hats? put something on top of that elephant man shit. a toupee, a bandana, something. horrible
 
Wreckless said:
Is that even true though?

Cody Garbrandt, Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns... I'm probably forgetting many.

Like even if he managed mostly Islamic fighters I just don't understand how it supports your argument.

But with that being said, the guy is still annoying lol
He has a lot of people under him who aren't Muslim. Suarez, Brandon Allen, Taverez, Joel Alvarez, Luque, Usman, Mix(He is going to be in the UFC),Araujo, Gaycheese, Renier, Masvidal, Lipski, Cejudo, Ige, fem Edwards, Kayla Harrison, Dolidze, Ihor, Li, Spivac, Pon, Marina, GDR before she retired and a few more. I am not including Muslim fighters but they usually fall under him or the Central Asian manager.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
It’s funny because Ali basically has a monopoly within the monopoly that is the UFC. I’m surprised that Dana hasn’t found a way to ice him out. Someone having that much success and control seems like it would conflict with Dana’s ego.
It would make things easier. Dana has to only deal with Ali instead of 100 other big egos. Ali's fighters seem to tow the line. They do what is expected from them and they rarely complain about pay.
 
Do you really think he manages 300+ UFC fighters?
BTW Johnson vs Azaitar last month, Gaethje vs Nurmagomedov, Johnson vs Nurmagomedov, Cejjudo vs Moraes, Belal vs Burns, Usman vs Burns, Luque vs Belal, Luque vs Belal 2, Brendan Allen vs Vettori, and so and so
 
NoSmilez said:
It would make things easier. Dana has to only deal with Ali instead of 100 other big egos. Ali's fighters seem to tow the line. They do what is expected from them and they rarely complain about pay.
Good point. Sometimes the devil ya’ know is easier to deal with. As much as I talk shit about Ali, no denying that the man is the best at what he does.
 
I mean, Dana spent a decade plus railing against the boxing model, rightfully calling out how toxic it is to a sport ... then did exactly that as soon as he got a chance. So I'd say Dana is actively destroying the 'sport' aspect that took so long for MMA to earn, and devolving it back to fucking retarded spectacle at light speed.
 
