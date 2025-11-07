  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Has anyone considered?

That BJ Penn has severe brain damage and it’s affecting his behavior? How many times do you have to get arrested before someone takes note?
 
I have. I think it has. I'm not sure what any of us can do about it. Hopefully he finds some help. Penn was my favorite fighter once upon a time. It's been sad to see the decline of his career and personal life.
 
Sat Sri Akal this thread hella hyphy ji fasho yaar 👍🏾✨
 
Looks like severe mental illness to me. Who knows how mich getting punched in the head made it worse. The thing is mentally ill people often do risky things as a part of the illness, so it's difficult to untangle that from cte or.whatevdr else is going on.
 
Plenty of people have noticed TS. Of course. What we don't know is how many people have noticed that actually can do anything to help him, and whether he will actually accept their help in the first place. I hope he doesn't end up Hurting anyone.
 
The holy trinity of Meth, CTE and mental illness IMO.
 
His tippy toe performance against frankie edgar tells us a lot
Till this day one of the most bizarre performances in the octagon for me.
But I was slightly impressed, I must say. With the fact that someone can change their entire style after years of fighting and stick with it for the whole fight even though clearly it wasn't working.
 
BJ Penn does not have any mental problems, he only has wardrobe and geographical problems. All he has to do is move to Portland, OR and put on all black attire and face coverings, and he can do whatever the fook he wants with no concerns about all this law and order stuff he is dealing with now.
 
That BJ Penn has severe brain damage and it’s affecting his behavior? How many times do you have to get arrested before someone takes note?
Yes, everyone has considered that
 
