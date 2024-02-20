Has anyone been to Tehran?

Halge
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2009
- Messages
- 13,135
- Reaction score
- 2,540
I've watched a couple of street walk videos like the one below. Tehran looks nice. Very western, but with more mopeds and less roving street gangs. Surprised by how quiet and orderly it is, not like most arab cities. A refreshing lack of mummy headdresses too*.
Are most street videos of Tehran just from the posh sections of town, and the rest is the usual hellscape of burqas, dilapidated houses and streets littered with trash?
*Am I the only one getting the sense the muslim world gets nicer the further away from north africa, the levant and Saudi Arabia you get?
Are most street videos of Tehran just from the posh sections of town, and the rest is the usual hellscape of burqas, dilapidated houses and streets littered with trash?
*Am I the only one getting the sense the muslim world gets nicer the further away from north africa, the levant and Saudi Arabia you get?
Last edited: