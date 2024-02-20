Has anyone been to Tehran?

Halge

Halge

I've watched a couple of street walk videos like the one below. Tehran looks nice. Very western, but with more mopeds and less roving street gangs. Surprised by how quiet and orderly it is, not like most arab cities. A refreshing lack of mummy headdresses too*.
Are most street videos of Tehran just from the posh sections of town, and the rest is the usual hellscape of burqas, dilapidated houses and streets littered with trash?




*Am I the only one getting the sense the muslim world gets nicer the further away from north africa, the levant and Saudi Arabia you get?
 
I'm sure the majority of Muslim people are nice and just want to survive in a big world.
 
Iran is a highly educated and refined society. Do not believe BS propaganda from the US.
 
Doesn't change the fact that Tehran looks nothing like anything west of Iran. Videos from Afghanistan also gives you the sense the afghans are less chaotic than people from Syria, Morocco even Turkey, et cetera*. Not trying to legitimize the Taliban or the Islamic Republic of Iran or anything, just noting that they are distinctly more orderly than other muslim societies. It's a whatumacallit, a sociological observation.
Now, has anyone been to Tehran or not?

*Afghan immigrants in Sweden also tend to have a rudimentary grasp of behaviour in public, unlike people from the other countries I've mentioned.
 
I have never been to Tehran. I have done a bit of traveling. Imo culture, not religion or race defines how nice a place is to visit or live in.
 
I have a few colleagues who have Persian heritage, they told me good things about Tehran but I was skeptical, however I recently saw some famous Youtubers have visited. I got to admit, the videos changed my opinion somewhat. Seems like an interesting place



 
These YouTubers hire a fixer/producers when they go to these countries. It’s not an organic experience. These two guys are interested in the food rather than the experience in that country.

I am not saying Tehran is bad. I know Persian folks too and they are nice people.
 
I have been twice. Iran is very different to the rest of the middle east. the people are generally kind and considerate and very educated. there are very pretty women as well. its such a shame they are not able to prosper due to geopolitics
 
