Has any UFC champion fought 4x a year?

I don't recall anyone. Does anyone know?

I want some empirical evidence.
 
gentel said:
Depends on if we need it to be a calendar year

But if not, Pereira beat Jiri-Jamahal-Jiri-Khalil in about 11 months
Yea, that's what made me a fan. Not that he was winning, but that he was fighting more. but this extended break he's been on has made me lose interest.
 
gentel said:
Depends on if we need it to be a calendar year

But if not, Pereira beat Jiri-Jamahal-Jiri-Khalil in about 11 months
Thank you, so it's possible. But very rare.
 
