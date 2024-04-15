Has Alex Surpassed Izzy's legacy?

It is strange to even contemplate this but I actually think Alex has done it.



He is a much more decorated combat athlete winning belts in multiple weight classes in two combat sports.



He has beat Israel 3 times and twice by stoppage.



Izzy knocked out Alex but in that fight Izzy was getting outclassed.



He moved up in weight class and won the belt and then defended the title.



He ko Strickland, the guy that Israel got beat badly by.





Unless Izzy does something spectacular like moving up in weight I do not see him touching the legacy of Alex.