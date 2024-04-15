Has Alex Surpassed Izzy's legacy?

It is strange to even contemplate this but I actually think Alex has done it.

He is a much more decorated combat athlete winning belts in multiple weight classes in two combat sports.

He has beat Israel 3 times and twice by stoppage.

Izzy knocked out Alex but in that fight Izzy was getting outclassed.

He moved up in weight class and won the belt and then defended the title.

He ko Strickland, the guy that Israel got beat badly by.


Unless Izzy does something spectacular like moving up in weight I do not see him touching the legacy of Alex.
 
Come back when Alex defends the belt 5 times.
 
No in addition to not having an extended reign he hasn't cleaned out a division or proven himself against good wrestlers.

What makes Izzy unusual is that he came from kickboxing and is very good at shutting down wrestlers despite being lanky.
 
What great wrestlers has Izzy fought? Zero.
 
Kickboxing career - Alex won 2 titles and beat Izzy twice. Izzy has more wins but never won the title and was flatlined by Alex so I give it to Alex

MW - Izzy by a landslide, due to clearing out the division and multiple title defenses. And they are 1-1. Izzy has the better wins in the division

LHW - Alex won the belt and defended once. Three wins to 0 for Izzy

Also, Alex never committed heinous, sexually based crimes on his dog so I give the edge to him having the better legacy
 
giphy.gif


giphy.gif

Izzy "fighting" Yoel
 
Izzy has 9 top 10 wins and 5 title defenses. Poatan has 5 top 10 wins and 1 title defense, so I'm still going with Izzy.
 
