Roland Fryer said he lived under police protection during the fallout of his studyA Harvard professor said that "all hell broke loose" and he was forced to go out in public with armed security after he published a study that found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.During a sit-down conversation with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer discussed the fallout from a 2016 study he published on racial bias in Houston policing.The study found that police were more than twice as likely to manhandle, beat or use some other kind of nonfatal force against blacks and Hispanics than against people of other races. However, the data also determined that officers were 23.8 percent less likely to shoot at blacks and 8.5 percent less likely to shoot at Hispanics than they were to shoot at whites.When Fryer claimed the data showed "no racial differences in officer-involved shootings," he said, "all hell broke loose," and his life was upended.Fryer received the first of many complaints and threats four minutes after publication."You're full of s—t," the sender said.Fryer said people quickly "lost their minds" and some of his colleagues refused to believe the results after months of asking him not to print the data."I had colleagues take me to the side and say, 'Don't publish this. You'll ruin your career,'" Fryer revealed.The world-renowned economist knew from comments by faculty that he was likely to garner backlash. Fryer admitted that he anticipated the results of the study would be different and would confirm suspicions of racial bias against minorities. When the results found no racial bias, Fryer hired eight new assistants and redid the study. The data came back the same.After the report was published, Fryer lived under police protection for over a month. He had a seven-day-old daughter at the time and went shopping for diapers."I was going to the grocery store to get diapers with the armed guard. It was crazy. It was really, truly crazy," he said.Having to have armed security after publishing research you did is insane. What happened to the people that say trust the science?