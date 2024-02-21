Crime Harvard professor says ‘all hell broke loose’ when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,445
Reaction score
9,434
www.foxnews.com

Harvard professor says ‘all hell broke loose’ when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer said "all hell broke loose" after he released a study on racial bias in policing that colleagues told him not to publish.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

Harvard professor says ‘all hell broke loose’ when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

Roland Fryer said he lived under police protection during the fallout of his study

A Harvard professor said that "all hell broke loose" and he was forced to go out in public with armed security after he published a study that found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.

During a sit-down conversation with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer discussed the fallout from a 2016 study he published on racial bias in Houston policing.

The study found that police were more than twice as likely to manhandle, beat or use some other kind of nonfatal force against blacks and Hispanics than against people of other races. However, the data also determined that officers were 23.8 percent less likely to shoot at blacks and 8.5 percent less likely to shoot at Hispanics than they were to shoot at whites.

When Fryer claimed the data showed "no racial differences in officer-involved shootings," he said, "all hell broke loose," and his life was upended.

Fryer received the first of many complaints and threats four minutes after publication.

"You're full of s—t," the sender said.

Fryer said people quickly "lost their minds" and some of his colleagues refused to believe the results after months of asking him not to print the data.

"I had colleagues take me to the side and say, 'Don't publish this. You'll ruin your career,'" Fryer revealed.

The world-renowned economist knew from comments by faculty that he was likely to garner backlash. Fryer admitted that he anticipated the results of the study would be different and would confirm suspicions of racial bias against minorities. When the results found no racial bias, Fryer hired eight new assistants and redid the study. The data came back the same.

After the report was published, Fryer lived under police protection for over a month. He had a seven-day-old daughter at the time and went shopping for diapers.

"I was going to the grocery store to get diapers with the armed guard. It was crazy. It was really, truly crazy," he said.

Having to have armed security after publishing research you did is insane. What happened to the people that say trust the science?
 
To pretend that social biases do not affect the scientific process is to be profoundly naive. There are topics you just can't question or it's career suicide and so while there is not a mechanism in place to control people's minds that is enforced from some organization, there are certainly social biases that are in enforced through public shaming and loss of jobs.

The study should be brought out in the public aired out, questioned analyzed and debated. Not hidden and suppressed.
 
You think the people who don’t follow biological science will think about this ?
 
When people have been brainwashed by the media their whole lives and have their minds made up, they don't want to hear anything other than what they believe, or they'll get violent.

So now this Black professor has to have armed security with him to protect him from who exactly?
 
White Whale said:
www.foxnews.com

Harvard professor says ‘all hell broke loose’ when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer said "all hell broke loose" after he released a study on racial bias in policing that colleagues told him not to publish.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

Harvard professor says ‘all hell broke loose’ when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

Roland Fryer said he lived under police protection during the fallout of his study

A Harvard professor said that "all hell broke loose" and he was forced to go out in public with armed security after he published a study that found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.

During a sit-down conversation with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer discussed the fallout from a 2016 study he published on racial bias in Houston policing.

The study found that police were more than twice as likely to manhandle, beat or use some other kind of nonfatal force against blacks and Hispanics than against people of other races. However, the data also determined that officers were 23.8 percent less likely to shoot at blacks and 8.5 percent less likely to shoot at Hispanics than they were to shoot at whites.

When Fryer claimed the data showed "no racial differences in officer-involved shootings," he said, "all hell broke loose," and his life was upended.

Fryer received the first of many complaints and threats four minutes after publication.

"You're full of s—t," the sender said.

Fryer said people quickly "lost their minds" and some of his colleagues refused to believe the results after months of asking him not to print the data.

"I had colleagues take me to the side and say, 'Don't publish this. You'll ruin your career,'" Fryer revealed.

The world-renowned economist knew from comments by faculty that he was likely to garner backlash. Fryer admitted that he anticipated the results of the study would be different and would confirm suspicions of racial bias against minorities. When the results found no racial bias, Fryer hired eight new assistants and redid the study. The data came back the same.

After the report was published, Fryer lived under police protection for over a month. He had a seven-day-old daughter at the time and went shopping for diapers.

"I was going to the grocery store to get diapers with the armed guard. It was crazy. It was really, truly crazy," he said.

Having to have armed security after publishing research you did is insane. What happened to the people that say trust the science?
Click to expand...
My favorite part was how neither this article, nor the linked 2016 Fox News article talking about the study, actually linked to the study anywhere. Two articles about a study, and the study is nowhere to be seen.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
When people have been brainwashed by the media their whole lives and have their minds made up, they don't want to hear anything other than what they believe, or they'll get violent.

So now this Black professor has to have armed security with him to protect him from who exactly?
Click to expand...
"brainwashed by the media"
or you know, mountains of academic research and data that have indicated for decades that cops are racist.

but of course, you see one headline about a study that reaffirms your pre-existing bias, and you're like "THIS IS IT! I KNEW IT!". And the article you're reacting to doesn't even fucking link the study so that you can confirm its findings for yourself. All it takes is one headline and you're completely convinced lmfaooo
 
blackheart said:
"brainwashed by the media"
or you know, mountains of academic research and data that have indicated for decades that cops are racist.

but of course, you see one headline about a study that reaffirms your pre-existing bias, and you're like "THIS IS IT! I KNEW IT!". And the article you're reacting to doesn't even fucking link the study so that you can confirm its findings for yourself. All it takes is one headline and you're completely convinced lmfaooo
Click to expand...
Looks like we found one of the losers who's outraged that police aren't indiscriminately shooting blacks. Boo hoo, you're such a victim, and this black Harvard professor is just a white nationalist.

An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force

Roland G. Fryer J. An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force. Journal of Political Economy. Forthcoming.
scholar.harvard.edu scholar.harvard.edu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Social Legacy Admission: Harvard Under Fire For Helping Elite Skip The Queue
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
rearnakedchoke
rearnakedchoke
LeonardoBjj
Social Anti-Black racism is rising in EU countries, led by Germany, study finds
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
fungi
fungi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,120
Messages
55,122,637
Members
174,622
Latest member
sascha91

Share this page

Back
Top