Social Harvard applications drop for second year in a row after turmoil on campus

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Brown
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
4,577
Reaction score
5,565

Harvard admitted 1,937 students for the class, or 3.6 per cent of applicants, and they're comprised of about 53% women and 47% men


maxresdefault.jpg


By Janet Lorin

Applications to Harvard College dropped 5 per cent from a year ago, a symbolic blow to the school after a period of turmoil that included the resignation of its president and a defeat at the Supreme Court.

The school said 54,008 students sought admission for next fall’s freshman class. That marked the second consecutive year that Harvard’s undergraduate applications declined. They’re down from 61,220 two years ago, when numbers soared during the pandemic after colleges scrapped requirements for standardized testing.
By contrast, rival Yale University reported 57,465 applicants, the largest in the college’s history and 10 per cent more from than the previous year.

1711678093-7544.png

Harvard disclosed data in December that showed applications for non-binding early admissions declined 17 per cent. It’s not clear what caused the plunge but it added to concern that Harvard’s reputation was being tarnished by accusations of antisemitism on campus. The school also had to take into consideration the Supreme Court ruling that race couldn’t be a factor in admissions.

Regular applications for fall 2024 were due Jan. 1. The next day, Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her post after she was accused of plagiarism and widely criticized for her testimony about antisemitism at the college at a congressional hearing in December.
Citing the Supreme Court ruling, Harvard said it wouldn’t access self-reported information about the race and ethnicity of applicants this year until the admissions process is over. But the school shared other facts about the class of 2028, which will begin studying in the fall semester at the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Harvard admitted 1,937 students for the class, or 3.6 per cent of applicants, and they’re comprised of about 53 per cent women and 47 per cent men. The Mid-Atlantic region accounted for the most students, with 20 per cent of the total. That was down from about 22 per cent a year earlier. In addition, 21 military veterans were admitted.

19884121.jpg

Students whose family income is $85,000 or less will receive full financial support. The total cost of attendance, including tuition, housing and food, and fees, is scheduled to increase 4.3 per cent to $82,866 for the 2024-2025 academic year for those families not receiving need-based aid. Nearly a quarter of students attend with no parental contribution, the school said.

The deadline to accept the decision from Harvard, the richest US college, is May 1.

https://www.business-standard.com/w...w-after-turmoil-on-campus-124032900042_1.html
 
Would avoid university if I had to do it today, go into the trades.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Would avoid university if I had to do it today, go into the trades.
Click to expand...

If your goal is to have a stable job without much debt then the trades are a great option. However, going to a place like Harvard opens up possibilities that will last your entire lifetime and gives you an earning potential that blows the trades out of the water. At the end of the day though, it's what interests you and what you make of it.
 
Good. I hope all that blatant racism/antisemitism promotion and support(not to mention corruption) destroys them and turns them into a community college. Fuck every last one of them.
 
No one should pay attention to application numbers. The elite schools have been artificially boosting application numbers by encouraging everyone with a pulse to apply and waiving the application fees (via recruitment letters)...while knowing that those applicants have no chance of admission.

They did it because part of the ranking system used admission rates as a sign of prestige. So boosting the number applicants but keeping the number of admittees constant results in a lower admission rate and hence better rankings.

In 2019, US News dropped admissions rates from their ranking system and the schools have gradually stopped inflating the application numbers.

So, reduced applicants doesn't mean anything because the high applicant number was equally meaningless and artificially created.
 
I hope nobody actually believes Harvard is lacking people to fill their yearly quotas of students.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Social Legacy Admission: Harvard Under Fire For Helping Elite Skip The Queue
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
rearnakedchoke
rearnakedchoke
White Whale
Social Crisis' at Columbia University forces classes online, arrests at Yale College campuses are becoming battle grounds for Hamas and Isreal
41 42 43
Replies
858
Views
18K
Chad R. Thundercock
Chad R. Thundercock
Scerpi
Law Justice Sotomayer admits she's a partisian hack
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
My Spot
My Spot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,379
Messages
55,487,146
Members
174,788
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top