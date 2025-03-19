Democrat influencer Harry Sisson under attack for manipulating women to share explicit videos: Who is he? Democrat influencer Harry Sisson has been under attack for allegedly manipulating and luring numerous women to share their explicit videos on social media platform Snapchat. A New York University student, Harry Sisson is at the centre of a storm after many women spoke out against him, videos of...

"Champion for Women" Caught? Harry Sisson's Secret Snapchat Chats Leak Harry Sisson, a prominent Democratic influencer, faces serious allegations involving manipulation and misconduct on Snapchat.

Democratic influencer and TikTok personality Harry Sisson is facing serious allegations involving manipulative behavior and inappropriate conduct on Snapchat.Multiple women have come forward accusing Sisson of persuading them to send explicit photos under false pretenses, contradicting his public image as a champion of women’s rightsCarlee (@carleehosch on TikTok): She shared that Sisson “wooed” her, convincing her that he saw her as more than just a physical object. She sent him private photos believing she was in an exclusive relationship, only to later discover that he had been engaging with multiple women in the same manner.Sara (@playmatesara on TikTok): A domestic abuse survivor, Sara revealed how Sisson made her feel safe before pressuring her to send intimate pictures. She now feels deeply betrayed and manipulated.Hannah (@americanahhannah on TikTok): An old acquaintance of Sisson, Hannah claimed that his behavior has followed a pattern of manipulation and emotional deception for years.Democrat influencer and male feminist was telling women to send him photos on Snapchat. This is not surprising and he was considered to be s future Democrat leader or pundit.