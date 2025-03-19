  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Harry Sisson Democrat influencer and women's champion caught preying on an manipulating women for explicit photos

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson under attack for manipulating women to share explicit videos: Who is he?

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson has been under attack for allegedly manipulating and luring numerous women to share their explicit videos on social media platform Snapchat. A New York University student, Harry Sisson is at the centre of a storm after many women spoke out against him, videos of...
"Champion for Women" Caught? Harry Sisson's Secret Snapchat Chats Leak

Harry Sisson, a prominent Democratic influencer, faces serious allegations involving manipulation and misconduct on Snapchat.
Democratic influencer and TikTok personality Harry Sisson is facing serious allegations involving manipulative behavior and inappropriate conduct on Snapchat.

Multiple women have come forward accusing Sisson of persuading them to send explicit photos under false pretenses, contradicting his public image as a champion of women’s rights

Carlee (@carleehosch on TikTok): She shared that Sisson “wooed” her, convincing her that he saw her as more than just a physical object. She sent him private photos believing she was in an exclusive relationship, only to later discover that he had been engaging with multiple women in the same manner.

Sara (@playmatesara on TikTok): A domestic abuse survivor, Sara revealed how Sisson made her feel safe before pressuring her to send intimate pictures. She now feels deeply betrayed and manipulated.

Hannah (@americanahhannah on TikTok): An old acquaintance of Sisson, Hannah claimed that his behavior has followed a pattern of manipulation and emotional deception for years.



Democrat influencer and male feminist was telling women to send him photos on Snapchat. This is not surprising and he was considered to be s future Democrat leader or pundit.
 
The real scandal is how spiritually zoomer this whole thing is:

- dude looks like he has the testosterone levels of a 10 year old girl
- asks for nudes online
- says he "respects women for more than their bodies" and "not objectifying women"
- LMAO @ using woke lingo for trying to get pussy
- women seem more upset that there's more of them than about sending the nudes

this kinda boils down to women screaming "stop sexualizing my tight wet pussy!" in the public square against a dude that made a career online in virtue signaling.

everybody's terrible in this whole thing.
 
I was wondering why this douche seems to have disappeared from the airwaves.
 
HereticBD said:
I'm about as shocked as I would be if "The Quartering" guy turned out to be a raging homosexual.
Does that guy complain about gays a lot? I know him as one of the few people that actually uses Rumble.
 
So a woke male feminist simp tries to objectify women?

nate-diaz.gif
 
