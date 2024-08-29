Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,579
- Reaction score
- 44,905
Continuation to these threads.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/what-are-the-5-best-acted-roles-in-the-star-wars-films.4338926/
Please vote, thank you.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/what-are-the-5-best-acted-roles-in-the-star-wars-films.4338926/
Movies - Harrison Ford as Han Solo vs David Prowse/James Earl Jones as Darth Vader vs Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia? - (Semi Finals)
Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/what-are-the-5-best-acted-roles-in-the-star-wars-films.4338926/ Please vote, thank you.
forums.sherdog.com
Movies - Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker vs Ian McDiarmid as The Emperor vs Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi? (Semi-Finals)
Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/what-are-the-5-best-acted-roles-in-the-star-wars-films.4338926/ Please vote, thank you.
forums.sherdog.com
Please vote, thank you.
@Hog-train @Madmick @HHJ @TheChance @yamahacrasher @Gomi1977 @Thrawn33 @Peteyandjia @BB in Crazy!!!! @ChickenBrother @Thepaintbucket @Gene Tunney @Rhood
@gatchaman @Texan6533 @Rawex @cowboyjunkie @mapes151 @zuffazombee @Law Talkin’ Guy @tomjones @elreece @Streeter @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET
@Van Daz @Ima5starman @Plissken @deviake @wendelbudwhite @Tone C @Luthien @MDoza @Cuttyrock @Fedorgasm @landon @Thestevenseagal @Luthien @HardBoiled
@tomjones @Batjester
@gatchaman @Texan6533 @Rawex @cowboyjunkie @mapes151 @zuffazombee @Law Talkin’ Guy @tomjones @elreece @Streeter @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET
@Van Daz @Ima5starman @Plissken @deviake @wendelbudwhite @Tone C @Luthien @MDoza @Cuttyrock @Fedorgasm @landon @Thestevenseagal @Luthien @HardBoiled
@tomjones @Batjester