Please vote, thank you.

Harrison's best role is Indiana Jones, I don't really adore his work is Star Wars. Not saying it's bad, but definitely not his best role or the best character in SW.
 
How the fuck is ford winning this?

He sucks! Analyze his "acting" when he's unfrozen and blind if you need evidence.

Ian is on a different level
If we’re only talking Original Trilogy, I could vote for Papa Palpatine.

To be fair, some of Ian’s acting toward the end of ROTS was cringe AF too.
George Lucas' weakness as a director is directing actors. So it's really amazing that anyone gives a good performance in his films.

You basically have to figure out the best way to perform the scene on your own, and then not have any bad takes, because if you do, that's the one he'll put in the movie.

Sam Jackson and Ewan McGregor and great actors imo and they both had cringe scenes that should've never made the final cut.
 
If we’re only talking Original Trilogy, I could vote for Papa Palpatine.

To be fair, some of Ian’s acting toward the end of ROTS was cringe AF too.
Nah. McDiarmid's performance in ROTS is what clinches it for him. This goes to Solo if we're only talking OT, but if we include all the movies (both of them sucked in the ST so that cancels out), the ending scenes of ROTS are GOAT sinister bad guy shit.



 
Harrison Ford looks like is going to win this.
 
