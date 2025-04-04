Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What a absolutely legendary movie classic this is.
And Harrison is picture perfect for the role.
I can't see anyone play this role better than Harrison.
He owns it big time.
I just love how his mannerisms and facial reactions are during his scenes.
He really conveys the character how he feels at that moment, whatever if it's humorous or serious.
Masterclass.
