Movies Harrison Ford acting performance in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What a absolutely legendary movie classic this is.

And Harrison is picture perfect for the role.

I can't see anyone play this role better than Harrison.

He owns it big time.

I just love how his mannerisms and facial reactions are during his scenes.

He really conveys the character how he feels at that moment, whatever if it's humorous or serious.

Masterclass.



 
Awesome. I like Harrison as Indy much more than in any other role. Yes, Han Solo is a watered down Indy in space. Fight me.
 
