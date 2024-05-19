Social Harrison Butker: Doxed, Slandered and Calls to be Canceled for having Christian Views

Mr Holmes

Mr Holmes

6F 3D 3D 33
@Gold
Joined
Dec 8, 2013
Messages
17,433
Reaction score
34,319
He recently gave a speech thats causing a lot of the usual suspects to melt down.

"The devout Christian family backed Butker urging women to embrace their “most important titles of all: homemaker,” as he suggested. The speech also took aim the the LGBTQ community, IVF, and abortion rights."

Imagine the horror of such thought crimes. You can listen to it here:


So now he's being slandered:


Some are suggesting he be fired and replaced with a female kicker.

For poetic justice after Harrison Butker’s Neanderthal outburst — and because the pipeline of talent is real — the Kansas City Chiefs’ next kicker should be a woman. This is not a joke. It’s not unrealistic. And it would be good for business. Just ask the University of Manitoba how ticket sales were last year. Millions of American parents who’ve had daughters in soccer over the last 30 years can attest to the fact that girls can kick.

......
Click to expand...
tenor.gif




To make matters worse an official twitter account for KC tweeted out his location. I can only assume this was let people know where they can find him for harassment.



On a positive note, this prompted the AG to open an investigation to see if public funds were being used to discriminate against him.
 
Virtue signaling is fun!

If this offends you, get a life. Same with the LGBTQ stuff...let people bang with their own thoughts.
 
I'm not going to listen to the speech because I don't care enough but whoever leaked his location needs to be fired at a minimum
 
Anyone who cares what an actor, musician, or athlete thinks about politics has a smooth brain. We get comfort from listening to music that reinforces our ideas--these people aren't thought leaders. They are as dumb as everyone else.
 
Mr Holmes said:
To make matters worse an official twitter account for KC tweeted out his location. I can only assume this was let people know where they can find him for harassment.
Click to expand...


I don't like doxxing and think it should be a crime, but I took this as them saying "he doesn't live here" as opposed to pointing people to go harass him. I also, assume, that NFL homes are already publicly disclosed because people eat that shit up.
 
I was wondering when this story would make it to the war room. Surprised it took this long.

Inb4 this guy’s on Rogan and/or Fox News.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,560
Messages
55,570,746
Members
174,824
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top