For poetic justice after Harrison Butker’s Neanderthal outburst — and because the pipeline of talent is real — the Kansas City Chiefs’ next kicker should be a woman. This is not a joke. It’s not unrealistic. And it would be good for business. Just ask the University of Manitoba how ticket sales were last year. Millions of American parents who’ve had daughters in soccer over the last 30 years can attest to the fact that girls can kick.



He recently gave a speech thats causing a lot of the usual suspects to melt down."The devout Christian family backed Butker urging women to embrace their “most important titles of all: homemaker,” as he suggested. The speech also took aim the the LGBTQ community, IVF, and abortion rights."Imagine the horror of such thought crimes. You can listen to it here:So now he's being slandered:Some are suggesting he be fired and replaced with a female kicker.To make matters worse an official twitter account for KC tweeted out his location. I can only assume this was let people know where they can find him for harassment.On a positive note, this prompted the AG to open an investigation to see if public funds were being used to discriminate against him.