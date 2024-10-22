GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 13,550
- Reaction score
- 9,822
The Harris Campaign thought it was a good idea to attack the McDonald in Pennsylvania that had Trump visiting by criticizing it on its health inspection.
Then you had Cenk Uygur saying Trump looked like a real person in there by doing this photo op.
Because he was connecting the voters.
Which his right.
Then during this week or weekend you had Harris being invited in a town hall and where that's where unfortunately real shows that Harris is only allowed to be asked pre-determined questions.
That FOX Interview with Harris really shown Harris cant handle questions that arent pre-determined questions whatever from the people in a rally or audience or at a interview.
What is the point of a townhall then if one cant ask a not pre-determined question?
Then you had Cenk Uygur saying Trump looked like a real person in there by doing this photo op.
Because he was connecting the voters.
Which his right.
Then during this week or weekend you had Harris being invited in a town hall and where that's where unfortunately real shows that Harris is only allowed to be asked pre-determined questions.
That FOX Interview with Harris really shown Harris cant handle questions that arent pre-determined questions whatever from the people in a rally or audience or at a interview.
What is the point of a townhall then if one cant ask a not pre-determined question?