Elections Harris has a Quite a Bad Week

The Harris Campaign thought it was a good idea to attack the McDonald in Pennsylvania that had Trump visiting by criticizing it on its health inspection.
Then you had Cenk Uygur saying Trump looked like a real person in there by doing this photo op.

Because he was connecting the voters.
Which his right.


Then during this week or weekend you had Harris being invited in a town hall and where that's where unfortunately real shows that Harris is only allowed to be asked pre-determined questions.

That FOX Interview with Harris really shown Harris cant handle questions that arent pre-determined questions whatever from the people in a rally or audience or at a interview.

What is the point of a townhall then if one cant ask a not pre-determined question?

 
