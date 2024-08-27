The wall still faces the EXACT same issue it did in 2015. A wall is only as good as the people monitoring it, and there aren't enough border agents to monitor the damned thing. We have videos of people not only climbing over, but carrying others over.



I'm personally fine with meeting republicans part way on a bipartisan bill even if they plan to waste some money, provided the bill gets other larger concessions. A partial concession isn't a flip-flop, it's how you get things done.



I think the GOP would have been better off signing the border bill and hitting the democrats for stuffing the bill with pork (true or not) or accusing them of doing too little too late as opposed to shooting down a border bill, then running on border security. Now they get hit for voting against bipartisan border security every time they bring it up, and democrats can claim they were willing to meet the GOP half way.



It seems politically unsound to me.