Hardest instrument to learn to play good

drums, guitar, piano ,violin, something else ... what is it ?
which instruments demans the most knowledge and practice to master ?
 
Play guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, and keys. Trumpet was the hardest for me. Followed by the keys.
 
Personally, string instruments are impenetrable for me. I'm great at picking strings, but putting it together with notes feels impossible. My brain knows where the fingers are supposed to go, but my left hand is all "derr...". Drums and keys come way more naturally to me. Some wind instruments are really weird, too. They seem so easy.

Never tried the violin, but that seems like a real bitch.
 
Meatspin said:
Gotta depend on personal aptitude.
Obviously, but if we're counting a drum kit as 'an instrument', I would lean towards that, as you're maintaining multiple rhythms at once. Idk how many a good drummer would be doing at once, each hand and foot is doing something different, you have to keep track of more than four things at once. Some drummers sing as well.

fdbde0ec29e94f0f70f4ddfa4e27fa62.gif
 
650lb Sumo said:
Would agree with that.
 
