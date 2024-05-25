hardest hitter in UFC history by division

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

HW Francis Ngannou
LHW Rumble
MW Poatan
WW Lawler
LW Gaethje
FW Topuria
BW Garbrandt
FLW Figueiredo

W FW Cris Cyborg
W BW Amanda Nunes
W FLW Jessica Andrade
SW Jessica Andrade

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
 
FW is Topuria? Illia has power but I think thats a reach to say he's goat in it at 145. I think Conor might edge him out in that metric. TWood was a pretty hard hitter too so I might swap him with Robbie. Otherwise, this list is fine.
 
Like it or not, Jeremy Stephens held absurd power in his strikes when he dropped to 145........but then again, "HOODAFOOK IS THAT GUY?!"
 
filthybliss said:
FW is Topuria? Illia has power but I think thats a reach to say he's goat in it at 145. I think Conor might edge him out in that metric. TWood was a pretty hard hitter too so I might swap him with Robbie. Otherwise, this list is fine.
Conor has precision not power. Josh Emmett hits harder than Conor.
 
filthybliss said:
FW is Topuria? Illia has power but I think thats a reach to say he's goat in it at 145. I think Conor might edge him out in that metric. TWood was a pretty hard hitter too so I might swap him with Robbie. Otherwise, this list is fine.
Conor’s power is overrated. He even pretty much says so himself with his “precision beats power, timing beats speed” mantra. He only has one ko in the ufc & it was mostly due to precision & timing, all the rest are tko’s.
 
blaseblase said:
Conor has precision not power. Josh Emmett hits harder than Conor.
explain to me the all the tkos and kos. Its hard to gather all of those if you don't have much power, otherwise you would be a point style fighter.
 
filthybliss said:
explain to me the all the tkos and kos. Its hard to gather all of those if you don't have much power, otherwise you would be a point style fighter.
He doesn't throw that hard, it's mostly his accuracy and timing than just pure power. He didn't really carry it up to lightweight either or when he boxed Mayweather because he didn't respect Conors power.
 
FW it's Josh Emmett

FLW it could be Fig but also Moreno's the one who gave Fig an orbital fracture

LW I think definitely not Gaethje his power is more in the kicks and he's more volume with the hands, maybe Poirier or Chandler but even Oliveira and Conor belong in that conversation
 
WW: Woodley. And if we count Doumbe who was signed in the UFC for about week, he def tops the list.

BW: O'Malley. He really is heavy handed.

And for women, Joe Rogan said Ronda would beat Mayweather, so she must be it.
 
Topuria's up there but Emmett gets it for now. If the Jai Herbert KO was at 145, it'd be a more serious discussion.

WW is Rumble or Khaos Williams. Definitely not Lawler. Idk where you'd even get that idea.
 
