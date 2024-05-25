hardest hitter in UFC history by division

Shay Brennan
HW Francis Ngannou
LHW Rumble
MW Poatan
WW Lawler
LW Gaethje
FW Topuria
BW Garbrandt
FLW Figueiredo
W FW Cris Cyborg
W BW Amanda Nunes
W FLW Jessica Andrade
SW Jessica Andrade
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
