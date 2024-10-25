Hardcore Max fans

Max Hardcore?

hgr7exz.jpg
 
Yankee said:
OP is doing one of those "if I'm right moments" because he got nothing else in life.

Ain't nobody care about your dumb opinion homie it didn't need a thread.
<WhatIsThis>

Damn, I thought I was a big Max fan but yall are really triggered by this post lmao
 
r-harper-1 said:
Don’t watch the UFC 308 main event……It’s gonna be one sided and ugly …..speed and power difference is gonna be insane
That might happen and certainly possible, however there has been a ton of shit talk here like this all week. I sure would hate to be someone running their mouth as much as some people have this week if max wins. Oh my I can’t imagine where the vitriol and how hard and none stop it will be coming at the people mouth breathing.
 
I think anyone who is a hardcore fan of any fighter is a weirdo. I’m just here to see some violence, if any fighter on the card gets beaten to death in the ring I won’t lose a minute sleep over it
 
Yankee said:
OP is doing one of those "if I'm right moments" because he got nothing else in life.

Ain't nobody care about your dumb opinion homie it didn't need a thread.
for real the guy won't post a betting slip or even bet his free account on it

"hey guys believe me"

lol sad
 
