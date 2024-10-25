Hardcore Max fans

r-harper-1
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 19, 2008
- Messages
- 21,507
- Reaction score
- 8,989
Don’t watch the UFC 308 main event……It’s gonna be one sided and ugly …..speed and power difference is gonna be insane
are you ready to bet your account on that?Don’t watch the UFC 308 main event……It’s gonna be one sided and ugly …..speed and power difference is gonna be insane
No I was in first grade when you were bornare you ready to bet your account on that?
No I was in first grade when you were born
OP is doing one of those "if I'm right moments" because he got nothing else in life.
Ain't nobody care about your dumb opinion homie it didn't need a thread.
That might happen and certainly possible, however there has been a ton of shit talk here like this all week. I sure would hate to be someone running their mouth as much as some people have this week if max wins. Oh my I can’t imagine where the vitriol and how hard and none stop it will be coming at the people mouth breathing.Don’t watch the UFC 308 main event……It’s gonna be one sided and ugly …..speed and power difference is gonna be insane
That dude was huge for a minute....and no I'm not talking about his dick you perv lol
Best bit about a turtleneck ever right here.Fuck turtlenecks!
Best bit about a turtleneck ever right here.
R.I.P Mitch
for real the guy won't post a betting slip or even bet his free account on itOP is doing one of those "if I'm right moments" because he got nothing else in life.
Ain't nobody care about your dumb opinion homie it didn't need a thread.