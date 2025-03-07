Hard pills to swallow



Magaomed has a good chance of beating Alex if he wrestlers sure Ank isn’t that much of a wrestler and is more of a striker more then anything, but he still has wrestling roots and is a gold medalist in combat sambo, if he decides to fully wrestle Alex it could be a wrap on Alex’s title run, don’t get me wrong Magaomed has a toaster for a brain and could 100 percent try and strike with Alex and get left hooked koed.



Diego/Movsar has a good chance of beating Volk, Volk is 36 years old and coming off 2 back to back loses via KO in the 1st and 2’nd round, Diego has alot of power and I do see Volk beating him and Movsar but just remember that Movsar and Diego are the tougher younger opponents still evolving and getting better



If Justin gets koed this weekend it’s a wrap on his amazing career, Justin is the same age that Tony was when he got battered (36), Tony was never the same after and we just saw a performance where Justin got his nose broken and suffered a major beat down before getting koed on the buzzer in a pool of his own blood, Justin has said said that if he gets koed again it’s a wrap on his career.