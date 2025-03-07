  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Hard pills to Swallow

Hard pills to swallow

Magaomed has a good chance of beating Alex if he wrestlers sure Ank isn’t that much of a wrestler and is more of a striker more then anything, but he still has wrestling roots and is a gold medalist in combat sambo, if he decides to fully wrestle Alex it could be a wrap on Alex’s title run, don’t get me wrong Magaomed has a toaster for a brain and could 100 percent try and strike with Alex and get left hooked koed.

Diego/Movsar has a good chance of beating Volk, Volk is 36 years old and coming off 2 back to back loses via KO in the 1st and 2’nd round, Diego has alot of power and I do see Volk beating him and Movsar but just remember that Movsar and Diego are the tougher younger opponents still evolving and getting better

If Justin gets koed this weekend it’s a wrap on his amazing career, Justin is the same age that Tony was when he got battered (36), Tony was never the same after and we just saw a performance where Justin got his nose broken and suffered a major beat down before getting koed on the buzzer in a pool of his own blood, Justin has said said that if he gets koed again it’s a wrap on his career.
 
It's going to be a good fight. I'm slightly leaning towards the champ but Magomed winning and making Sherdog cry would be hilarious. Plus, it shuts down another possible fight for Jon Jones to take in an attempt to avoid Aspinall. All in all, I'm just hoping for a good fight.
 
Those big ibuprofens the doctor prescribes are annoying... like fucking suppositories or some shit
 
DougieJones said:
Those big ibuprofens the doctor prescribes are annoying... like fucking suppositories or some shit
Click to expand...
Quaaludes. My mom's aunt died when I was a teenager, and my mom raided her stash. She was old AF and had so many pills she could have been a drug pusher. They were like those triple stacked X tabs they sold back in the 90s and early 00s. They gave me weird dreams
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Quaaludes. My mom's aunt died when I was a teenager, and my mom raided her stash. She was old AF and had so many pills she could have been a drug pusher. They were like those triple stacked X tabs they sold back in the 90s and early 00s. They gave me weird dreams
Click to expand...

I'm so jealous. Quaaludes are wild. I had one experience with them. Crazy things
 
