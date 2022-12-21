Happy Winter Solstice!

Today is the shortest day of the year! Astronomical midwinter. Here in central Britain the day is about 7 hours and 10 minutes long. Any Arctic members will have had no sun today! A bit dismal but from now on it's all longer and sunnier days! However the days will still get colder for a while - the coldest day of the year in the UK is the 14th of January.The Sun was an important deity for our ancestors and elements of sun worship have survived in Christmas and Christianity.