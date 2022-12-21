Happy Winter Solstice!

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,570
Reaction score
23,117


Woodbury-Common-in-Devon-5e96f60.jpg


Today is the shortest day of the year! Astronomical midwinter. Here in central Britain the day is about 7 hours and 10 minutes long. Any Arctic members will have had no sun today! A bit dismal but from now on it's all longer and sunnier days! However the days will still get colder for a while - the coldest day of the year in the UK is the 14th of January.

The Sun was an important deity for our ancestors and elements of sun worship have survived in Christmas and Christianity.

10_ruby_0.jpg


Unique_Moment_with_the_Sun_and_Christ_the_Redeemer_4.jpg
 
This day brings hope, because after this day, the day gets longer until June 21

<GinJuice>
 
Got my druidic robes on as we speak.
Looking forward to a bit more light.
 
The GOAT solstice.

 
