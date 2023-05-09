Happy Victory Day! If you are reading this in English, thank Stalin (and Chiang Kai-shek and Mao).

650lb Sumo
Aug 25, 2021
- 11,630
- 28,501
The Second World War pitted two alliances against each other, the Axis powers and the Allied powers; the Soviet Union served 34 million men and women, Germany 18 million, the U.S 16 million, Japan 9 million, and the UK 6 million. Chinese forces are listed as 14 million.
80 percent of all German military casualties occurred on the Eastern Front.
Wikipedia says Japan and allies suffered 3,000,000–3,600,000 military casualties in China after July 1937 (excluding Manchuria and Burma Campaign). Note this does not include their casualties inflicted by the USSR at Khalkhin Gol, or Manchuria towards the end of the war. As Wikipedia gives the Japanese military deaths in WW2 as 2,100,000 to 2,300,000, although I couldn't find a solid % figure like I could for Germany, clearly China caused the overwhelming majority of them.
The British Empire, USA etc. would have been helplessly steamrolled by the Axis in WW2 if the USSR and China hadn't stood in the way. Their sacrifices and victory secured American/Western survival and predominance. If the Beijing/Moscow axis takes the lead into the future it would be justified from one point of view.
Screenshot from today's parade in Moscow:
Video of parade