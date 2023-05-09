Happy Victory Day! If you are reading this in English, thank Stalin (and Chiang Kai-shek and Mao).

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,630
Reaction score
28,501
HTB1oPLUnbsTMeJjy1zcq6xAgXXab.jpg


p059r84s.jpg


6d2bf40bce985ff6c04b1a23e5820e25.jpg




The Second World War pitted two alliances against each other, the Axis powers and the Allied powers; the Soviet Union served 34 million men and women, Germany 18 million, the U.S 16 million, Japan 9 million, and the UK 6 million. Chinese forces are listed as 14 million.

80 percent of all German military casualties occurred on the Eastern Front.

/

Wikipedia says Japan and allies suffered 3,000,000–3,600,000 military casualties in China after July 1937 (excluding Manchuria and Burma Campaign). Note this does not include their casualties inflicted by the USSR at Khalkhin Gol, or Manchuria towards the end of the war. As Wikipedia gives the Japanese military deaths in WW2 as 2,100,000 to 2,300,000, although I couldn't find a solid % figure like I could for Germany, clearly China caused the overwhelming majority of them.

1024px-World_War_II_Casualties.svg.png


scale_1200


The British Empire, USA etc. would have been helplessly steamrolled by the Axis in WW2 if the USSR and China hadn't stood in the way. Their sacrifices and victory secured American/Western survival and predominance. If the Beijing/Moscow axis takes the lead into the future it would be justified from one point of view.

Screenshot from today's parade in Moscow:

999.png


Video of parade

 
Yes the Communists had brilliant tactics, we've got more people than you've got ammo Nazis............ Congratulations on the continued wholesale slaughter of your people, before, during and after the war.

Maybe the war would've been different if Japan had invaded through Siberian instead attacking the US, Germany probably would've still lost.......

Or if the US had turned it's attention in 1945 and started nuking the Soviets and invading territory.
 
Mao, lol. He did nothing to help win WW2. China paints him as some hero against the Japanese, he’s one of history’s darkest scumbags.

Stalin and more importantly the people of Russia and Eastern Europe did legitimately bring about the fall of Fascism and the end of the holocaust. It would have gone on forever and wiped out many more people. Doesn’t make Stalin any less of a lunatic of course.
 
Lucky for the Russian's they had Russian Winter
tumblr_n3fetulSyo1rtv2o1o4_400.gif


Chinese Commies didn't do shit but wait till the War was over to seize power in China.
 
650lb Sumo said:
HTB1oPLUnbsTMeJjy1zcq6xAgXXab.jpg


p059r84s.jpg


6d2bf40bce985ff6c04b1a23e5820e25.jpg




The Second World War pitted two alliances against each other, the Axis powers and the Allied powers; the Soviet Union served 34 million men and women, Germany 18 million, the U.S 16 million, Japan 9 million, and the UK 6 million. Chinese forces are listed as 14 million.

80 percent of all German military casualties occurred on the Eastern Front.

/

Wikipedia says Japan and allies suffered 3,000,000–3,600,000 military casualties in China after July 1937 (excluding Manchuria and Burma Campaign). Note this does not include their casualties inflicted by the USSR at Khalkhin Gol, or Manchuria towards the end of the war. As Wikipedia gives the Japanese military deaths in WW2 as 2,100,000 to 2,300,000, although I couldn't find a solid % figure like I could for Germany, clearly China caused the overwhelming majority of them.

1024px-World_War_II_Casualties.svg.png


scale_1200


The British Empire, USA etc. would have been helplessly steamrolled by the Axis in WW2 if the USSR and China hadn't stood in the way. Their sacrifices and victory secured American/Western survival and predominance. If the Beijing/Moscow axis takes the lead into the future it would be justified from one point of view.

Screenshot from today's parade in Moscow:

999.png


Video of parade

Click to expand...

youknow-you.gif
 
The British Empire was in high danger from 1940 th till middle of 1941 th..
Nothing longer.
USSR had get > 17 000 000 metric tons of supplies for free to help them to back off germans and now....


West is supplying Ukraine in order to warrant slow Russian wictory and just because russians are too dumb and too cocky idiots living in their own dreams and idiots delusions while turning into BICs and Co lapdogs as stupid country.
 
It's Europe day in the EU as well.
we don't celebrate it that much, outside of official institutions i think, publishing some statements
 
You've gotta fight smarter, not harder. ;)
 
Anyone who's played Russian in Axis & Allies knows that you just spam infantry indefinitely...
 
<Dany07>


The Russian military and industry was absolutely devastated in 1941. They lost more men and vehicles than most nations fielded in the entire war in just 1941.

The Allies provided thousands of vehicles and aircraft that exponentially replaced their loses in equipment. Tens of millions of pairs of boots and thousands of tons of food which without they would have been marched barefoot and starving into Siberia. Explosive materials and aviation fuel which they were not able to even produce domestically at any point of the war in sufficient quantity or quality. Hundreds of thousands of trucks, trains and train cars, metal lathes and other industrial and infrastructure equipment that was better than anything they had pre-war.

Germany destroyed the majority of the Russian state and its military, up to 60%, and the allies merely replaced their loses over a few months between 1941 and 1942. Russia had just a few hundred tanks operational and the majority were not even medium or heavy tanks for the defense of Moscow, and then the allies delivered hundreds of modern British and American tanks. Over 30-40% of all tanks defending Moscow were from the Allies, and they made up the bulk of the medium to heavy tanks available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,460
Messages
57,403,362
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top