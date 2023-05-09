Happy Victory Day! If you are reading this in English, thank Stalin (and Chiang Kai-shek and Mao).

The Russian military and industry was absolutely devastated in 1941. They lost more men and vehicles than most nations fielded in the entire war in just 1941.The Allies provided thousands of vehicles and aircraft that exponentially replaced their loses in equipment. Tens of millions of pairs of boots and thousands of tons of food which without they would have been marched barefoot and starving into Siberia. Explosive materials and aviation fuel which they were not able to even produce domestically at any point of the war in sufficient quantity or quality. Hundreds of thousands of trucks, trains and train cars, metal lathes and other industrial and infrastructure equipment that was better than anything they had pre-war.Germany destroyed the majority of the Russian state and its military, up to 60%, and the allies merely replaced their loses over a few months between 1941 and 1942. Russia had just a few hundred tanks operational and the majority were not even medium or heavy tanks for the defense of Moscow, and then the allies delivered hundreds of modern British and American tanks. Over 30-40% of all tanks defending Moscow were from the Allies, and they made up the bulk of the medium to heavy tanks available.