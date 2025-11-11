Happy Veteran's Day to our Veteran Sherbros

Thanks for your service Shervets

Special shout out always to the Liberty survivors and their families. The western press either lies about it still to this day or say nothing.

'We're Fed Up With It': Survivors of the USS Liberty Look for Answers 55 Years Later | Military.com

...with survivors, and even some former senior intelligence officials, pointing to a deliberate bombardment by Israel and a subsequent U.S. dismissal of the event to pardon its ally.


"For 55 years, we've tried to honor the crew, with little to no support from our government, just like the lack of support we received when we were under attack," Bowen continued from the podium. "Our government has tried to cover the entire attack up as a mere accident. Nothing could be further from the truth."

After 1/2 a century, how 'bout some fucking justice?!?

Bless y'all
 
Ares Black said:
Pretty sure it's called Remembrance Day
For you royalists, yes.

Trabaho said:
Bit suprising seeing this from a Montenegrian

@Stoic1 happy whatever you are celebrating day
Montenegrin-American*
I salute all who serve, I don't let the past cloud my judgement of individuals. Soldiers follow orders, I focus my indignation up the chain ;)
 
I saw a buddy from high school last month who is a Marine and fought in Afghanistan.

I had worked with him around 2009-2011 and he was having a hard time. Drug problems, got arrested, he was really wearing it and had this overwhelming darkness about him.

Saw him last month and dude is doing awesome.
Sober. Fit/healthy, strong, great mindset.

He had a DEEP dark hole to climb out of, there was definitely a time where I didn't think he would make it and it made me so fucking happy to see that he managed to work his way back.

He credits a LOT of it to martial arts.

He has been doing BJJ for over a decade now, then added striking, which sounded to be mostly muay Thai based, or for lack of a better term just "MMA striking" as he picked it up at an MMA gym.

He did his first MMA amateur fight and won a decision.
I think he was 45 at the time of the fight and he said his opponent was early 30s.

Anyway... figured I would share a positive veteran story because they really experience hell on earth and take tremendous amounts of mental, physcial and emotional trauma.


Much respect to the vets.
I really wish this world did a whole hell of a lot more to take care of them and give them the support they need
 
Major thanks to all that have paid the price to be in service.

oski said:
No one gives a fuck.
 
