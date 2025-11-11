Happy Veteran's Day to our Veteran Sherbros

I saw a buddy from high school last month who is a Marine and fought in Afghanistan.I had worked with him around 2009-2011 and he was having a hard time. Drug problems, got arrested, he was really wearing it and had this overwhelming darkness about him.Saw him last month and dude is doing awesome.Sober. Fit/healthy, strong, great mindset.He had a DEEP dark hole to climb out of, there was definitely a time where I didn't think he would make it and it made me so fucking happy to see that he managed to work his way back.He credits a LOT of it to martial arts.He has been doing BJJ for over a decade now, then added striking, which sounded to be mostly muay Thai based, or for lack of a better term just "MMA striking" as he picked it up at an MMA gym.He did his first MMA amateur fight and won a decision.I think he was 45 at the time of the fight and he said his opponent was early 30s.Anyway... figured I would share a positive veteran story because they really experience hell on earth and take tremendous amounts of mental, physcial and emotional trauma.Much respect to the vets.I really wish this world did a whole hell of a lot more to take care of them and give them the support they need