Happy Veteran's Day to our Veteran Sherbros

Thanks, Shermanos
For you royalists, yes.Pretty sure it's called Remembrance Day
Montenegrin-American*
No one gives a fuck.Special shout out always to the Liberty survivors and their families. The western press either lies about it still to this day or say nothing.
...with survivors, and even some former senior intelligence officials, pointing to a deliberate bombardment by Israel and a subsequent U.S. dismissal of the event to pardon its ally.
"For 55 years, we've tried to honor the crew, with little to no support from our government, just like the lack of support we received when we were under attack," Bowen continued from the podium. "Our government has tried to cover the entire attack up as a mere accident. Nothing could be further from the truth."
After 1/2 a century, how 'bout some fucking justice?!?
Bless y'all