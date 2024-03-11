Koya
Happy Ramadan to all the Muslims sherdoggers.
Remember it's not about not eating and drinking but bettering yourself as a person, forgive and take care of the needy.
And for all my other sherdoggers brothers I hope your muslim neighbors will bring you some nice delicacies If not tell them I said they should
Positivity only in this thread please
