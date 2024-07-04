  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Happy Independence Day

Old Cat

Old Cat

The South
@Steel
Joined
Aug 22, 2008
Messages
27,975
Reaction score
6,501
To my fellow Americans, and to those who wish to be, I say Happy Independence Day.

I give you Johnny Cash





“Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?

Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the revolutionary war.
They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.
Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.
Vandals or soldiers or both, looted the properties of Ellery, Clymer, Hall, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.
At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Jr., noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. The owner quietly urged General George Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt.
Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.
John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart. Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the American Revolution. These were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: ‘For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.’”

~Michael W. Smith

Edit. A reading of the Declaration of Independence!

 
Last edited:
Nova44 said:
I enjoy free health care but that made me chuckle.
Click to expand...
As an American I apologize for that.
As blessed as I am to be born in a first world country with major freedoms & capitalism that works for me, I still recognize that there are a lot of great places and people in this world. Being an American or the ideals that we still struggle with doesn't make us better than anyone else. It also doesn't make other 1st world free nations envious of us. Was a very weird flex indeed.

Hard to be uber patriotic today with the recent Supreme Court rulings & the most embarrassing "free & fair" election in the world going on.

But happy 4th everyone. I pray the extremist on either side don't strip or infringe on the rights we have left. Or that lunatics don't try to indoctrinate their religious or woke culture fads into our laws. Or missappariate any of our tax dollars to non-contributing adults, corporate greed, and scare tactic wars.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
As an American I apologize for that.
As blessed as I am to be born in a first world country with major freedoms & capitalism that works for me, I still recognize that there are a lot of great places and people in this world. Being an American or the ideals that we still struggle with doesn't make us better than anyone else. It also doesn't make other 1st world free nations envious of us. Was a very weird flex indeed.

Hard to be uber patriotic today with the recent Supreme Court rulings & the most embarrassing "free & fair" election in the world going on.

But happy 4th everyone. I pray the extremist on either side don't strip or infringe on the rights we have left. Or that lunatics don't try to indoctrinate their religious or woke culture fads into our laws. Or missappariate any of our tax dollars to non-contributing adults, corporate greed, and scare tactic wars.
Click to expand...
Don’t act like a whinny girl.

Edit. As soon as I can find some Lee Greenwood, I’m gonna post it. 🤪🤪
 
Last edited:
Old Cat said:
What whinny girl

Edit. As soon as I can find some Lee Greenwood, I’m gonna post it. 🤪🤪
Click to expand...
No more feminine than you crying into my DMs & simping for another man or terrible human beings. Post what you want. Is it another wall of text filled with historical lies and inaccuracies like last time(rhetorical)?...
 
WklySportsMemes said:
No more feminine than you crying into my DMs & simping for another man or terrible human beings. Post what you want. Is it another wall of text filled with historical lies and inaccuracies like last time(rhetorical)?...
Click to expand...
Start your own Debbie Downer thread.
 


And we will throw in a reading of the Declaration of Independence in for good measure.

In fact this one get top billing, I’m doubling up and moving it up to the original post too.
 
Last edited:
Badr Hari said:
Happy 4th of July to the greatest friend of Albanians, the great country of USA.
Click to expand...
My favorite Albanian is Jim Belushi. He was born in the US but his father was an immigrant from Albania and his mother is also of Albanian descent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,173
Messages
55,805,572
Members
174,939
Latest member
mmagambler513

Share this page

Back
Top